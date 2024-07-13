Real Salt Lake Can’t Build Momentum, Drop To Portland Timbers On Road

On the Site:
PORTLANDReal Salt Lake had its road unbeaten streak snapped in Providence Park as they fell to the Portland Timbers FC, 3-0.

Going into the match, RSL hadn’t lost on the road since the season opener. They had only been shut out four times as well.

But, they just couldn’t get anything started in Portland. The scoring opportunities were few and far between which made it hard to build any momentum in front of the road fans.

Real Salt Lake Come Out Slow, Fall To Portland Timbers

With RSL and Portland having the most goals scored in the West, fans expected a lot of action at Providence Park.

It didn’t even take two minutes for the action to come.

Santiago Moreno got behind Real’s defense and found Felipe Mora in the middle with a cross. Mora dealt with little resistance as he snuck through the middle for the tap-in.

Frustrations began to build for RSL as the Timbers controlled possession and didnt let them make any leeway in the attacking third.

In the 22nd minute, Chicho Arango checked Evander which caused a scuffle near midfield.

Arango and Andres Gomez were both shown yellow cards.

Real Salt Lake had just two shot attempts with neither on goal through the first 35 minutes. Portland took four shots with three on goal.

They picked up the pace going into the break but were not able to find an equalizer before the first half came to an end.

Already facing an uphill battle in the second half, things quickly got worse for Real Salt Lake.

In the 48th minute, Portland applied heavy pressure on Real in the box. Zac MacMath got a save but the Timbers didn’t relent and eventually Moreno found a gap and put the ball in the back of the net.

The Timbers seemingly had RSL’s number. They controlled the pace early in the half and had an answer for whatever Real brought.

Real Salt Lake’s first attempt of the half didnt come until the 64th minute when Arango tried to catch the Timbers off guard with a shot from long range.

Their next attempt also came from Arango 11 minutes later. Alexandros Katranis found Arango in the middle from the left side but his header bounced off the left post.

Meanwhile, Portland got over 15 shots off in the second half.

With the onslaught of shots, one was bound to sneak through. Just as the four minutes of stoppage time was added, Portland found its third goal.

Evander found the bottom left corner to put the nail in the coffin.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

