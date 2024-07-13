On the Site:
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Rookies Shine In First Vegas Summer League Game

Jul 13, 2024, 10:33 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks 90-89 in their first game of the Vegas Summer League behind breakout performances from Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski.

The Jazz were without second-year guard Keyonte George and third-year center Walker Kessler who were both shut down after strong showings at the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Filipowski, Williams Have Best Performances For Jazz

Filipowski scored six points early in the first quarter, setting a new career-high in the summer league after failing to score more than four points in any one game in Salt Lake City.

Starting against the Mavericks 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp, the Duke product showed off a variety of post moves, cuts to the basket, and full-court drives en route to 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes.

Williams was the Jazz’s leading scorer pouring in 21 points on 9-15 shooting including 3-6 from downtown.

The tenth overall pick out of Colorado was more aggressive in Vegas than at any point in Salt Lake City taking open threes, attacking closeouts off the dribble, and finishing above the rim.

Williams also added four assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes of action.

With George out of the lineup, Isaiah Collier got the start in the backcourt scoring 12 points and dishing out seven assists while recording just one turnover.

It wasn’t all good news for the Jazz, however.

Sophomore guard Brice Sensbaugh suffered an injury to his left middle finger in the first half and was ruled out of the remainder of the game after a three point, two rebound, two assist outing.

Taylor Hendricks also struggled with shot knocking down just 3-9 field goal attempts and missing all three of his three-pointers.

The second-year forward scored eight points, grabbed eight rebounds, handed out four assists, and blocked three shots but committed five turnovers.

Remaining Jazz Vegas Summer League Schedule

Mon: 7/15 @ Sacramento Kings 8:00 MDT ESPNU

Wed: 7/17 vs. Toronto Raptors 3:00 MDT ESPN2

Thu: 7/18 vs. Los Angeles Clippers 8:00 MDT NBATV

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Serena Williams Hosts ESPY Awards Show Celebrating Landmark Year For Women’s Sports

Led by host Serena Williams, The ESPYS celebrated a landmark year for women's sports with a group of women's sport icons.

32 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Can’t Build Momentum, Drop To Portland Timbers On Road

Real Salt Lake had its road unbeaten streak snapped in Providence Park as they fell to the Portland Timbers FC, 3-0.

53 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Looks To Keep Good Road Form Against Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake travels north for a matchup against the Portland Timbers FC. Real looks to stay undefeated in July against a west rival.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Prospects Prepare For The 2024 Major League Baseball Draft

The 2024 MLB Draft is fast approaching, and there is a bevy of prospects with Utah ties that could hear their names called.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Learn In-Season Tournament Grouping For 2024-25 Season

The Utah Jazz learned their grouping for the second-annual NBA In-Season Tournament ahead of the 2024-25 season.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tucson Roadrunners Voice Adrian Denny Details Utah Hockey Club’s Prospects

Adrian Denny hopped on the Utah Puck Report podcast to break down Utah Hockey Club's recent draft picks and its top prospects.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Jazz Rookies Shine In First Vegas Summer League Game