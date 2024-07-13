Jazz Rookies Shine In First Vegas Summer League Game

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks 90-89 in their first game of the Vegas Summer League behind breakout performances from Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski.

The Jazz were without second-year guard Keyonte George and third-year center Walker Kessler who were both shut down after strong showings at the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Filipowski, Williams Have Best Performances For Jazz

Filipowski scored six points early in the first quarter, setting a new career-high in the summer league after failing to score more than four points in any one game in Salt Lake City.

Starting against the Mavericks 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp, the Duke product showed off a variety of post moves, cuts to the basket, and full-court drives en route to 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes.

Williams was the Jazz’s leading scorer pouring in 21 points on 9-15 shooting including 3-6 from downtown.

got you with another angle 📐 21 points and counting in his Vegas Summer League debut #TakeNote https://t.co/QjDdzEoVY7 pic.twitter.com/6d5hAAAYAf — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 14, 2024

The tenth overall pick out of Colorado was more aggressive in Vegas than at any point in Salt Lake City taking open threes, attacking closeouts off the dribble, and finishing above the rim.

Williams also added four assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes of action.

With George out of the lineup, Isaiah Collier got the start in the backcourt scoring 12 points and dishing out seven assists while recording just one turnover.

It wasn’t all good news for the Jazz, however.

Sophomore guard Brice Sensbaugh suffered an injury to his left middle finger in the first half and was ruled out of the remainder of the game after a three point, two rebound, two assist outing.

Taylor Hendricks also struggled with shot knocking down just 3-9 field goal attempts and missing all three of his three-pointers.

The second-year forward scored eight points, grabbed eight rebounds, handed out four assists, and blocked three shots but committed five turnovers.

Remaining Jazz Vegas Summer League Schedule

Mon: 7/15 @ Sacramento Kings 8:00 MDT ESPNU

Wed: 7/17 vs. Toronto Raptors 3:00 MDT ESPN2

Thu: 7/18 vs. Los Angeles Clippers 8:00 MDT NBATV

