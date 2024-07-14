Breaking News:
FBI identifies Trump shooter
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SUNDAY EDITION

Sunday Edition: Mayor Erin Mendenhall

Jul 14, 2024, 9:52 AM | Updated: 10:44 am

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


KSLTV.com

Editor’s note: This week’s programming was overridden on live television by a special episode of Sunday Edition which covered the aftermath of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. Below are the details of the episode originally scheduled to air.

This week on Sunday Edition Boyd Matheson sits down with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall as we inch closer to two opportunities for celebration in Utah’s capitol city. July 24th is right around the corner. The Pioneer Day celebration coincides with the International Olympic Committee’s announcement of the host of the 2034 Olympic Winter Games. Mayor Mendenhall discusses what Salt Lake City is doing to prepare, as well as the impact of the recently approved downtown revitalization project. Finally, Boyd unpacks some pioneering principles and Olympic dreams rooted deeply in what makes Utah unique.

KSL 5 TV Live

Sunday Edition

Boyd Matheson follows the latest details after an attempted assassination was made on former Presid...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump

Boyd Matheson sits down for a special episode of Sunday Edition following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

3 hours ago

Rabbi Avremi Zippel joins Sunday Edition on July 7, 2024. (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Rabbi Avremi Zippel

Rabbi Avremi Zippel joins Sunday Edition to share a story of a mother's undying belief.

7 days ago

Elder Matthew S. Holland, a General Authority Seventy and Executive Director of the Church Communic...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Elder Matthew S. Holland

Elder Matthew S. Holland, a General Authority Seventy and Executive Director of the Church Communications Department for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joins Sunday Edition.

14 days ago

Samuel Benson, national political correspondent for the Deseret News, joins Sunday Edition ahead of...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Samuel Benson

Samuel Benson, national political correspondent for the Deseret News, joins Sunday Edition ahead of Utah's GOP primary election.

21 days ago

Lloyd Newell joins Sunday Edition on Father's Day as he passes the torch of his final episode of "M...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Lloyd Newell

Lloyd Newell joins Sunday Edition on Father's Day as he passes the torch of his final episode of "Music & the Spoken Word."

28 days ago

Sarah Jane Weaver...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Sarah Jane Weaver

Newly-named editor for Deseret News, Sarah Jane Weaver joins Sunday Edition to discuss the importance of journalism in a world where confidence in it is ever-fleeting.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Sunday Edition: Mayor Erin Mendenhall