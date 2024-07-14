Sunday Edition: Mayor Erin Mendenhall

Editor’s note: This week’s programming was overridden on live television by a special episode of Sunday Edition which covered the aftermath of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. Below are the details of the episode originally scheduled to air.

This week on Sunday Edition Boyd Matheson sits down with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall as we inch closer to two opportunities for celebration in Utah’s capitol city. July 24th is right around the corner. The Pioneer Day celebration coincides with the International Olympic Committee’s announcement of the host of the 2034 Olympic Winter Games. Mayor Mendenhall discusses what Salt Lake City is doing to prepare, as well as the impact of the recently approved downtown revitalization project. Finally, Boyd unpacks some pioneering principles and Olympic dreams rooted deeply in what makes Utah unique.