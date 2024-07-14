Breaking News:
FBI identifies Trump shooter
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Sunday Edition: The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump

Jul 14, 2024, 12:48 PM | Updated: 12:50 pm

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


KSLTV.com

On this week’s special episode of Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson is live less than 18 hours after an assassination attempt was made on former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pittsburgh. Matheson follows the latest details and discusses the events that followed immediately after. He shares the importance of focusing on the rhetoric in America that unites us, especially in times of violence. Later, Matheson gives his thoughts on the “cancer of contempt” in our nation, and how best to fight its spread.

KSL TV will continue to follow the latest information on the attempted assassination, and the suspected shooter who was identified early Sunday.

