NATIONAL NEWS

Man killed in Trump assassination attempt identified as firefighter Corey Comperatore

Jul 14, 2024, 11:03 AM | Updated: 11:11 am

Security personnel inspect the scene in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters...

Security personnel inspect the scene in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

(Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

CNN

BY ZOE SOTTILE, CNN




(CNN)Firefighter Corey Comperatore was killed during the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Sunday.

Comperatore was one of the thousands of people who attended the event in Butler, Pennsylvania, part of Trump’s 2024 reelection effort.

Authorities have identified the gunman in Saturday’s attack as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was killed by Secret Service agents at the scene after the shooting. The FBI is investigating the attack as an assassination attempt.

“I just spoke to Corey’s wife and Corey’s two daughters,” Shapiro said Sunday.

“Corey was a girl dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Cory loved his community. Most especially, Cory loved his family.”

“Corey was an avid supporter of the former president, and was so excited to be there last night with him in the community,” the governor said.

“I asked Corey’s wife if it would be okay for me to share that we spoke. She said ‘yes.’ She also asked that I share with all of you that Corey died a hero,” Shapiro added.

“Corey dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

