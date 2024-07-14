Breaking News:
FBI identifies Trump shooter
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Amid chaos and gunfire, Trump raised his fist and projected a characteristic image of defiance

Jul 14, 2024, 12:39 PM | Updated: 12:41 pm

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service ...

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JILL COLVIN, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — He was bleeding from the head after a barrage of bullets flew through his rally when Secret Service agents gave the go-ahead that it was safe to move from the stage.

But Donald Trump had something he needed to do.

“Wait, wait, wait!” the former president could be heard telling his agents, who had encircled him in a protective bubble and helped him to his feet.

Trump, his face smeared with blood, forced his right fist through a tangle of agents’ arms. He raised it high into the air before pumping his fist.

“Fight!” he mouthed to the crowd and cameras as he pumped his arm sharply three times, in a sign of undeniable defiance and assurance that he was OK. The gesture sent the crowd cheering, with many rising to their feet.

“We gotta move, we gotta move!” an agent shouted.

The moment was an extraordinary illustration of Trump’s raw political instincts and of how keenly aware he is of the images he projects. Even during unimaginable chaos, Trump stopped and delivered his message, creating iconic photographs and video that are sure to become an indelible part of history.

Trump has always paid close attention to imagery, aware of his facial expressions, his clothing and camera angles during interviews.

The mug shot he took in Atlanta — in which he glared at the camera — was seared immediately into the collective memory and emblazoned on campaign T-shirts, posters and other merchandise.

During his criminal hush-money trial in New York, Trump would mug for the cameras, looking stern and angry, when photographers were led in for a minute each day to document history. As soon as they left, his expression typically relaxed.

After he tested positive for COVID in 2020, Trump refused to let on how sick he really was, according to a book by his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows. And after his release from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he received intense treatment, Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House, emerging from Marine One and climbing the South Portico steps.

On the balcony, he removed his mask and gave a double thumbs-up to the departing helicopter at sunset, American flags arranged behind him.

In her book “Confidence Man,” New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman wrote that Trump had considered an even more dramatic scene in which he “would be wheeled out of Walter Reed in a chair” and, once outside, “would dramatically stand up, then open his button-down dress shirt to reveal” another with a “Superman logo beneath it.”

Trump said in a social media post Saturday night that he “knew immediately that something was wrong” when he “heard a whizzing sound, shots and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.”

A bullet had pierced the upper part of his right ear, Trump said later.

He crouched behind his lectern as agents rushed the stage and piled atop him.

When they gave the all-clear that the shooter was down, Trump could be heard telling his agents several times to “let me get my shoes” as they tried to quickly usher him to safety,

While he was led across the stage, he held his arm in the air and vigorously pumped it again — so violently one agent seemed to duck to avoid being hit by his elbow — before he was helped down the steps.

The crowd erupted into chants of “USA!”

As he climbed into his SUV, he raised it high one last time before his agents closed the bulletproof door behind him.

For supporters in the crowd, Trump’s response gave them assurance that he would not back down.

Jondavid Longo, the mayor of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, who was sitting in the front row when the shots began, said he jumped to shield his wife, made sure no one in his immediate vicinity had a firearm, then started yelling for others to get down.

“I was making sure everybody was OK and then I kept looking at the president, of course, because I had just seen the president get shot,” Longo said. “I saw him grab his ear. Then I saw the Secret Service pounce on top of him. I saw them bringing him up. I saw blood on the right side of his head.”

Soon after, he said, Trump “put his fist in the air. He let us know he was OK, and they escorted him away. It was just incredible.”

Kristen Petrarca, 60, said she is a Democrat, but supports Trump and wanted to experience one of his rallies. She and a group of friends arrived early and she got a seat in the bleachers behind Trump.

Suddenly, she heard gunshots: “Pop, pop, pop, pop,” she said during a Zoom interview from a nearby hotel hours after the attack.

She watched as Trump grabbed his ear and the Secret Service agents rushed the podium. She saw the former president raise his fist in the air as blood streamed from his ear.

“I didn’t feel that he was scared. He was angry, he was mad,” she said. “He wanted to fight, and he wanted us to fight.”

Associated Press writers Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles and John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia, contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Law enforcement officers gather at the campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate fo...

Pamela Brown and Shoshana Dubnow, CNN

Local officer tried to stop gunman on rooftop, but was unable to engage him, Butler County sheriff says

A local police officer saw the gunman on the rooftop during former President Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally on Saturday but was unable to engage him, Butler County Sheriff Michael T. Slupe told CNN’s Pamela Brown on Sunday.

25 seconds ago

U.S. Secret Service agents converge to cover Republican presidential candidate former President Don...

Julie Carr Smyth, Jill Colvin, Colleen Long, Michael Balsmo, Eric Tucker and Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press

FBI says it has not determined a motive for assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — On the heels of an attempt to kill him, former President Donald Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left him wounded but “fine.” A former fire chief attending the rally with family was killed, as was the gunman. Two other […]

55 minutes ago

Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former Pr...

Whitney Wild, Evan Perez and Tierney Sneed, CNN

Secret Service faces serious questions about security footprint and rooftop access at Trump event

In the wake of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, there are growing questions about how a sniper was able to obtain rooftop access roughly 150 yards from the former president’s position at the podium at an outdoor rally.

3 hours ago

Boyd Matheson follows the latest details after an attempted assassination was made on former Presid...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump

Boyd Matheson sits down for a special episode of Sunday Edition following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

4 hours ago

Security personnel inspect the scene in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters...

Zoe Sottile, CNN

Man killed in Trump assassination attempt identified as firefighter Corey Comperatore

Firefighter Corey Comperatore was killed during the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Sunday.

5 hours ago

This map shows the location of former President Trump in relation to the shooter Thomas Crooks. (Go...

Jessie Yeung, CNN

FBI identifies Trump rally shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks

The suspected shooter who attempted an apparent assassination on former President Trump was identified as a 20-year-old man from Pittsburgh.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Amid chaos and gunfire, Trump raised his fist and projected a characteristic image of defiance