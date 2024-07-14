Breaking News:
LOCAL NEWS

West Valley City apartment fire displaces 30 people; no injuries reported

Jul 14, 2024, 3:43 PM

An apartment went up in flames in West Valley City on July 14, 2024. (Scott Winterton, Deseret News...

An apartment went up in flames in West Valley City on July 14, 2024. (Scott Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott Winterton, Deseret News)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — A large fire has displaced 30 people following a West Valley City apartment fire on Sunday, according to the West Valley City Fire Department.

According to WVCFD Bat Chief Scott Hall, the fire started in an upper apartment, which spred to the attic and adjoining apartment.

Hall also said the fire has been put out. There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

Emergency personnel closed 3800 South for a few hours, while battling the fire.

The damage from the fire is at roughly $300,000.

The American Red Cross has responded to the scene and is assisting those who have been displaced.

 

