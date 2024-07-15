Breaking News:
FBI identifies Trump shooter
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

What being a sniper taught Henry Becker about graphic design and life

Jul 14, 2024, 10:24 PM | Updated: 10:35 pm

Peter Rosen's Profile Picture

BY PETER ROSEN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Henry Becker took a pretty nontraditional route to graphic design and higher education. He got there, he says, through his experience as a sniper in the Iraq War.

Becker said he grew up in Long Island, New York and Pennsylvania in a broken home.

During his senior year of high school, he said, his mother kicked him out of the house and he lived in his car in a Walmart parking lot.

Becker said he kept going to school, not because he thought education was important, but because he wanted the sense of community he got at school and because he thought he’d be arrested if he didn’t go.

After school, he said, he lacked direction and, motivated by the 9/11 attacks, enlisted in the Army.

“There (were) a lot of life skills that I learned (in the Army) that kind of set me up for success,” he said.

Becoming a team leader

Becker, whose only previous experience with firearms was being cut from his high school rifle team during tryouts, became a sniper team leader.

He said gathering intelligence on high-value targets and dangers in the battlefield, oddly enough, taught him skills he would later apply to graphic design.

“Who is it that you’re trying to target. You’re reading about who the person is, what they’ve done in life,” he said.

Henry Becker with his military team. (KSL TV) Henry Becker took a pretty nontraditional route to graphic design and higher education — he got there, he says, through his experience as a sniper in the Iraq War. (KSL TV)

“You’re observing communities and you’re trying to find patterns that exist and then when patterns change it lets you know, that something’s going on in that community.

He said he does the same thing when he’s trying to help a client look for patterns in society and target an audience.

Becker said what really changed his life was a mistake he made learning a better way to aim ahead of a moving target but not sharing it with everyone.

“I got yelled at for hours on end, got in trouble,” he said.

The greatest gift

“The greatest gift that you can give back to society is not your own accomplishments. It’s based on can you take that knowledge and can you try to influence as many people as you can with that knowledge? If you’ve kept it for yourself that seems to be a selfish act, not an Army value, which is a selfless act,” Becker said.

He said it’s because of that experience that he went to college he was the first in his family to go and now teaches graphic design at the University of Utah.

“One of the greatest accomplishments isn’t based on your own accomplishment, you know, if you win an award or get a contract,” he said. “But there’s no better feeling than seeing a student land their dream job or going to a competition and seeing a student win an award from work in your class.”

He said the teenage Henry Becker living in his car didn’t believe in himself but now he does.

“I think that one of the things that the military has really instilled in myself is that you have so much more in you,” he said.

“The problem is that we generally tend to be our own worst enemy, right? We let those family situations, we let living in our car affect us too much,” Becker said.

“If I could even speak to my younger self or younger audiences that are out there is that anything that you want in life that you would like to accomplish is within your grasp,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Dennis Crandall was a U.S. Secret Service agent for more than 30 years. He spoke to KSL TV on Sunda...

Brianna Chavez

Retired Secret Service Agent discusses swift response during attempted assassination of former President Trump

As shots were fired toward former President Donald Trump Saturday, U.S. Secret Service agents swiftly jumped into action. It's something Dennis Crandall was trained to do for many years.

2 hours ago

A new spot to satisfy your sweet tooth has opened up in Pleasant Grove.  (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

The MilkShake Factory opens up in Utah

A new spot to satisfy your sweet tooth has opened up in Pleasant Grove.

4 hours ago

The Deer Springs Fire burning south of Bryce Canyon National Park on July 7. 2024....

Mark Jones

Deer Springs Fire is at 70% contained, according to officials

Utah Fire Info reported Sunday evening that the Deer Springs fire is now 70% contained.

5 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Rehoboth Beach, Del., addressing news that ...

Emma Keddington, KSL NewsRadio

‘It’s time to cool it down,’ says Biden in the wake of campaign rally shooting

President Joe Biden addressed the country Sunday night, saying there should be no toleration for any kind of political violence in the wake of the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump. 

6 hours ago

Washington County Water Conservancy District has asked residents in Virgin to limit water use after...

KSL.com

Virgin residents asked to limit water use after well failure

Washington County Water Conservancy District has asked residents in Virgin to limit water use after the district's well failed Saturday night.

6 hours ago

Excessive heat over the weekend caused road damage on Interstate 15, leading to multiple vehicles b...

Kiersten Nunez

Heat causes Interstate 15 buckling, damages multiple vehicles in Davis County

Excessive heat over the weekend caused road damage on Interstate 15, leading to multiple vehicles being damaged due to buckling pavement and large chunks of concrete.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

What being a sniper taught Henry Becker about graphic design and life