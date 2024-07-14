Breaking News:
FBI identifies Trump shooter
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Faces Two Crucial MLS Matchups Prior To Leagues Cup

Jul 14, 2024, 2:18 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 Leagues Cup is around the corner but Real Salt Lake has to keep its focus on the MLS season with two big matchups on tap.

To make it even tougher, both games will be played on the road.

RSL Heads Into Big Week With MLS Playoff Implications

On Wednesday, July 17, Real faces LAFC in BMO Stadium. Three days later, they play rival Colorado in Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

After dropping in Portland to start the three-game road trip, RSL put themselves behind the 8-ball as they face two of the top teams in the West.

As things stand following Matchday 26, Real Salt Lake, LAFC, and the LA Galaxy are in a three-way tie for the top rank.

The Rapids sit in fourth, trailing the top three by five points.

There could be a lot of movement at the top of the West over the next week and not just because RSL plays the first and fourth teams in the Conference.

On Wednesday, Colorado and the Galaxy face off in LA. Next weekend, LAFC heads to Seattle to face the Sounders who are unbeaten in their last seven with six wins. The Galaxy also play the Timbers who will be coming off a week of rest after shutting out RSL.

Heading into Leagues Cup, Real Salt Lake could sit atop the West or be on the verge of dropping to fifth.

Looking For Tournament Redemption

RSL made it all the way to the U.S. Open Cup Semi-finals last year before losing to the eventual champion Houston Dynamo FC.

In May, they suffered a disappointing loss to the lower-division New Mexico United.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Faceplants In U.S. Open Cup Round Of 32 Loss

As the Leagues Cup kicks off in August, Real will be looking for some redemption. Both from the U.S. Open Cup earlier this year and the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Real Salt Lake dropped out in the Round of 16 last year with a 4-0 loss to LAFC.

They will start their journey in front of the home fans as they host Atlas FC on August 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Four days later, RSL heads to Houston to play the Dynamo in Shell Energy Stadium at 8:00 p.m. About two weeks ago, Real Salt Lake hosted Houston and came out on top, 3-2.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Drew Thorpe Carrying Chicago White Sox Amidst Poor First Half

Former Desert Hills Thunder great Drew Thorpe has hardly missed a beat after making his MLB debut in early June. 

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Return Of EA Sports College Football Brings Back Flood Of Memories

College Football 25 ushers in a new era of gaming for college football video gamers.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Serena Williams Hosts ESPY Awards Show Celebrating Landmark Year For Women’s Sports

Led by host Serena Williams, The ESPYS celebrated a landmark year for women's sports with a group of women's sport icons.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookies Shine In First Vegas Summer League Game

The Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks to open the Vegas Summer League behind breakout performances from Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Can’t Build Momentum, Drop To Portland Timbers On Road

Real Salt Lake had its road unbeaten streak snapped in Providence Park as they fell to the Portland Timbers FC, 3-0.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Looks To Keep Good Road Form Against Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake travels north for a matchup against the Portland Timbers FC. Real looks to stay undefeated in July against a west rival.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Real Salt Lake Faces Two Crucial MLS Matchups Prior To Leagues Cup