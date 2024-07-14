Real Salt Lake Faces Two Crucial MLS Matchups Prior To Leagues Cup

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 Leagues Cup is around the corner but Real Salt Lake has to keep its focus on the MLS season with two big matchups on tap.

To make it even tougher, both games will be played on the road.

RSL Heads Into Big Week With MLS Playoff Implications

On Wednesday, July 17, Real faces LAFC in BMO Stadium. Three days later, they play rival Colorado in Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

After dropping in Portland to start the three-game road trip, RSL put themselves behind the 8-ball as they face two of the top teams in the West.

As things stand following Matchday 26, Real Salt Lake, LAFC, and the LA Galaxy are in a three-way tie for the top rank.

Where does your team sit after Saturday’s matchday? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/DMTuua1Bt7 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 14, 2024

The Rapids sit in fourth, trailing the top three by five points.

There could be a lot of movement at the top of the West over the next week and not just because RSL plays the first and fourth teams in the Conference.

On Wednesday, Colorado and the Galaxy face off in LA. Next weekend, LAFC heads to Seattle to face the Sounders who are unbeaten in their last seven with six wins. The Galaxy also play the Timbers who will be coming off a week of rest after shutting out RSL.

Heading into Leagues Cup, Real Salt Lake could sit atop the West or be on the verge of dropping to fifth.

when they say Saturdays are for the boys, this is what they mean pic.twitter.com/RYdFuwK28r — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) July 9, 2024

Looking For Tournament Redemption

RSL made it all the way to the U.S. Open Cup Semi-finals last year before losing to the eventual champion Houston Dynamo FC.

In May, they suffered a disappointing loss to the lower-division New Mexico United.

As the Leagues Cup kicks off in August, Real will be looking for some redemption. Both from the U.S. Open Cup earlier this year and the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Real Salt Lake dropped out in the Round of 16 last year with a 4-0 loss to LAFC.

They will start their journey in front of the home fans as they host Atlas FC on August 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Four days later, RSL heads to Houston to play the Dynamo in Shell Energy Stadium at 8:00 p.m. About two weeks ago, Real Salt Lake hosted Houston and came out on top, 3-2.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

