Locals In MLB: Drew Thorpe Carrying Chicago White Sox Amidst Poor First Half

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Desert Hills Thunder great Drew Thorpe has hardly missed a beat after making his MLB debut in early June.

The White Sox have the worst record in baseball, but Thorpe is doing his part to give Southside fans hope for the future.

Thorpe is showing that he belongs at the highest level with four straight quality starts and five QS in his first six games as a big leaguer. The righty has a 2.19 ERA in two July starts, as he has given up just six hits in 12.1 innings. In his most recent start, he needed just 76 pitches to get through six innings against Minnesota.

Utah Prep Athletes (2)

Drew Thorpe | Pitcher | Desert Hills HS

MLB – Chicago White Sox

The White Sox became the first team in MLB history to lose 70 games before the All-Star break with a loss to the Pirates over the weekend. Chicago is 27-70 and trails the Cleveland Guardians by 32.5 games.

Drew Thorpe, Nasty 80mph Changeup. 👌 pic.twitter.com/JZtgToPEpA — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 6, 2024

The former Desert Hills star began the season with Double-A Birmingham. He amassed a sterling 7-1 record with a Southern League-best 1.35 ERA in 60 innings. The White Sox traded for Thorpe in March 2024.

The New York Yankees selected Thorpe in the second round of the 2023 MLB draft. He was one of five players sent to the San Diego Padres in return for star outfielder Juan Soto. Thorpe split the 2023 season pitching between High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset for the Yankees.

2024 MLB Stats: 6 Starts | 3-1 | 3.58 ERA | 32.2 IP | 19 Ks | 15 BB | 1.04 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 11 Starts | 7-1 | 1.35 ERA | 60 IP | 56 Ks | 17 BB | 0.87 WHIP

Porter Hodge | Pitcher | Cottonwood HS

MLB – Chicago Cubs

Hodge had a streak of seven straight scoreless appearances come to an end in the second game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals. After finishing the seventh, Hodge gave up two hits and a walk, taking the loss after St. Louis plated two runs against him in 1.2 innings of work.

Despite a recent hot streak, the Cubs are 46-51 and in the basement of the National League Central.

Prior to his 8th inning appearance tonight Porter Hodge had thrown 9 consecutive scoreless innings He’s now made 14 appearances this season and only given up runs in 2 of them He was bound to give up some runs again… he cannot be perfect every outing Keep shoving 🤝 @Phodgie — Extend Our Ace (@stressedcubfan) July 14, 2024

The right-handed Hodge was a two-time state champ at Cottonwood High. He played varsity for four seasons, finishing with a 1.50 ERA in 130.2 innings across 30 games.

The Chicago Cubs selected Hodge out of high school in the 13th round of the 2019 MLB draft. He advanced to Double-A Tennessee in 2023, finishing with a 6-7 record and a 5.13 ERA in 80.2 innings.

Last 7 Games: 0-1 | 9.1 IP | 1.93 ERA | 6 Hits | 6 Ks | BB | 0.75 WHIP

2024 MLB Stats: 14 Games | 0-1 | 2.16 ERA | 16.2 IP | 18 Ks | 7 BBs | 1.55 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 15 Games | 1-1 | 4.58 ERA | 19.2 IP | 28 Ks | 13 BB | 1.63 WHIP

Utah Utes (1)

Tanner Banks | Pitcher | Salt Lake Bruins

MLB – Chicago White Sox

The former Riverton Silverwolf’s streak of four scoreless appearances ended against Miami on July 7. Banks has given up three earned goals in his past two appearances.

Tanner Banks – Chicago White Sox 1.1 IPs, 1 ER, 2 hits, 2 Ks — MLB Strikeout (@MLBStrikeout) July 13, 2024

The Riverton High School product played two seasons (2011-12) at Salt Lake Community College before finishing his collegiate career across the valley with the Utes.

Banks was 4-12 in 29 appearances for the Utes, including 19 starts. He struck out 70 against 31 walks in 113 innings, ending his amateur career with a 5.18 ERA. The Chicago White Sox selected Banks in the 18th round of the 2014 draft. Banks made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2022.

Last 7 Games: 1-0 | 7.2 IP | 4.70 ERA | 5 Hits | 9 Ks | 2 BB | 0.91 WHIP

2024 Stats: 37 Games | 2-2 | 2 SV | 6 HLD | 43.2 IP | 4.33 ERA | 48 Ks | 11 BBs | 1.24 WHIP

BYU Cougars (2)

MLB – Cleveland Guardians

Schneemann has hit safely in five of 12 July games and has three hits over his past 20 at-bats. The former Cougar is adjusting at the plate after exploding on the scene in June as a hot bat with excellent defensive versatility. Schneemann four or more starts at five different positions.

The Guardians lead the Central Division by 4.5 games and have the best record in the American League at 58-36.

“It just gives me confidence.” Daniel Schneemann is learning how to counter the adjustments pitchers have made against him and continues taking advantage of his opportunities with the @CleGuardians.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/yRtINRtMf3 — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) July 11, 2024

The Cleveland Guardians drafted the lefthanded-hitting Schneemann in the 33rd round of the 2018 MLB draft after three seasons at BYU. The San Diego native hit .288 with 76 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and 21 doubles as a Cougar. His best year came in 2017 when he hit .317 with 13 doubles, two home runs, and 38 runs knocked and ten stolen bases.

Last 7 Games: .158 BA | 3 Hits | HR | RBI | 2 BBs | 7 Ks

2024 MLB Stats: 32 games | .236 | 21 Hits | 5 2B | 2 3B | 4 HR | 14 RBI | SB | 14 BBs | 31 Ks

2024 MiLB Stats: 53 games | .294 | 53 Hits | 15 2B | 3B | 10 HR | 39 RBI | 41 BBs | 52 Ks

Michael Rucker | Pitcher

MLB (Rehab) – Philadelphia Phillies

Rucker continues his rehab at Lehigh Valley. The righthander gave up three hits, a walk, and an earned run against Buffalo on July 13. He had not pitched since July 5 before facing the Bison.

The Phillies have the best record in baseball and lead the National League East by 9.5 games over Atlanta. They are 62-33.

Rucker played two years in Provo, finishing with a 16-2 record in 29 appearances (22 starts). He went 11-1 in 102.1 innings with a 2.73 ERA as a junior. The Chicago Cubs selected Rucker in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB draft.

2024 MiLB Stats: 10 Games | 1-0 | 4.09 ERA | 11 IP | HLD | 17 Ks | 3 BBs | 1.55 WHIP

Career Stats: 3 Yrs | 96 appearances | 5-2 | 4.91 ERA | 123.1 IP | 120 Ks | 50 BB | 1.39 WHIP

