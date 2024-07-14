Breaking News:
Utah State Guard Mason Falslev Named One Of Nation’s Top Sophomores

Jul 14, 2024, 5:23 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Cache Valley product Mason Falslev has been a Utah State fan favorite since debuting as a redshirt freshman for the Mountain West regular season champs. After etching his name all over the Aggie record books as a freshman, is Falslev ready to take the next step and lead USU into the Jerrod Calhoun era?

The third-year guard landed in College Basketball Report’s top-30 sophomores in college basketball list, released on Tuesday, July 9.

RELATED: Darius Brown II Inks Exhibit 10 Deal With Cleveland Cavaliers

After redshirting in 2022, the Sky View High School product quickly became integral to USU’s lineup under Danny Sprinkle. Falslev’s 34 starts and 950 minutes played are third in the USU record books for a freshman.

The back-to-back 4A Utah MVP in basketball and 2019 4A MVP in football used his athleticism on drives to the basket and strength to finish through contact. Defensively, the 6’3, 203-pound athlete harrassed ball handlers with endless effort and intensity. He added 1.26 steals and 4.4 rebounds per game.

RELATED: Former USU Star Neemias Queta Signs Multi-Year Deal With Celtics

Despite making just 25-of-82 threes (.305) as a freshman, Falslev was one of four Aggies to average double-figure scoring (11.3 ppg). The Benson, Utah native took advantage of his explosive athleticism, making 133-of-199 attempts (.668) inside the arc as one of the best finishers in the conference.

The three-time MW Freshman of the Week scored in double figures 20 times, including a career-high 25 in a win over Boise State.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

