NATIONAL NEWS

Donald Trump arrives in Milwaukee for RNC after assassination attempt heightens security fears

Jul 14, 2024, 6:28 PM | Updated: 6:31 pm

The tail section of former President Trump's airplane is seen on arrival to the Milwaukee Mitchell ...

The tail section of former President Trump's airplane is seen on arrival to the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport where former President Trump will arrive ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has arrived in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention a day after he was targeted in an attempted assassination at a campaign event.

Trump’s airplane touched down Sunday, the day before the four-day event kicks off with thousands of Republicans coming together to formally elect him as their 2024 presidential nominee.

The shocking scenes of violence at his Saturday campaign rally that injured his right ear, killed a spectator and injured another set a dark backdrop for the convention, which is typically four days of party pageantry, political speeches, policy platforms and the presidential nominee’s keynote address.

The attack on Trump has put a heightened focus on safety and security of the event.

The former president said in a social media post earlier Sunday that he was going to delay his trip by two days because of the attempted assassination “but have just decided that I cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else.”

Trump is not expected to speak at the RNC until Thursday night.

National News

Law enforcement officers gather at the campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate fo...

Pamela Brown and Shoshana Dubnow, CNN

Local officer tried to stop gunman on rooftop, but was unable to engage him, Butler County sheriff says

A local police officer saw the gunman on the rooftop during former President Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally on Saturday but was unable to engage him, Butler County Sheriff Michael T. Slupe told CNN’s Pamela Brown on Sunday.

2 hours ago

U.S. Secret Service agents converge to cover Republican presidential candidate former President Don...

Julie Carr Smyth, Jill Colvin, Colleen Long, Michael Balsmo, Eric Tucker and Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press

FBI says it has not determined a motive for assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — On the heels of an attempt to kill him, former President Donald Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left him wounded but “fine.” A former fire chief attending the rally with family was killed, as was the gunman. Two other […]

3 hours ago

Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former Pr...

Whitney Wild, Evan Perez and Tierney Sneed, CNN

Secret Service faces serious questions about security footprint and rooftop access at Trump event

In the wake of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, there are growing questions about how a sniper was able to obtain rooftop access roughly 150 yards from the former president’s position at the podium at an outdoor rally.

5 hours ago

Boyd Matheson follows the latest details after an attempted assassination was made on former Presid...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump

Boyd Matheson sits down for a special episode of Sunday Edition following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

6 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service ...

Jill Colvin, The Associated Press

Amid chaos and gunfire, Trump raised his fist and projected a characteristic image of defiance

Donald Trump, his face smeared with blood, forced his right fist through a tangle of agents' arms. He raised it high into the air before pumping his fist. "Fight!" he mouthed to the crowd and cameras as he pumped his arm sharply three times.

6 hours ago

Security personnel inspect the scene in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters...

Zoe Sottile, CNN

Man killed in Trump assassination attempt identified as firefighter Corey Comperatore

Firefighter Corey Comperatore was killed during the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Sunday.

7 hours ago

