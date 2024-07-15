Breaking News:
FBI identifies Trump shooter
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Virgin residents asked to limit water use after well failure

Jul 14, 2024, 6:49 PM

Washington County Water Conservancy District has asked residents in Virgin to limit water use after...

Washington County Water Conservancy District has asked residents in Virgin to limit water use after the district's well failed Saturday night. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

(Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY KSL.COM


KSL.com

VIRGIN, Washington County — Washington County Water Conservancy District has asked residents in Virgin to limit water use after the district’s well failed Saturday night.

Residents should limit water use to only essential purposes such as showering or washing dishes and should not water outdoors, according to officials.

“Crews are troubleshooting the issue, and all repair work will be expedited. A second well that serves the town is currently in repair and is anticipated to come back online later this week. In the interim, Virgin residents will receive water stored in the district’s system,” advised Washington County Water Conservancy District in a statement.

The district will work with the city and other communities to try to decrease system demands and extend water storage. The timeline for repairs of the well is currently unknown, according to the district. Repair specialists and suppliers have been contacted and updates will be provided to residents as more information becomes available.

Residents can find updates or more information on the town’s website Virgin.utah.gov.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A new spot to satisfy your sweet tooth has opened up in Pleasant Grove.  (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

The MilkShake Factory opens up in Utah

A new spot to satisfy your sweet tooth has opened up in Pleasant Grove.

53 minutes ago

The Deer Springs Fire burning south of Bryce Canyon National Park on July 7. 2024....

Mark Jones

Deer Springs Fire is at 70% contained, according to officials

Utah Fire Info reported Sunday evening that the Deer Springs fire is now 70% contained.

2 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Rehoboth Beach, Del., addressing news that ...

Emma Keddington, KSL NewsRadio

‘It’s time to cool it down,’ says Biden in the wake of campaign rally shooting

President Joe Biden addressed the country Sunday night, saying there should be no toleration for any kind of political violence in the wake of the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump. 

2 hours ago

Excessive heat over the weekend caused road damage on Interstate 15, leading to multiple vehicles b...

Kiersten Nunez

Heat causes Interstate 15 buckling, damages multiple vehicles in Davis County

Excessive heat over the weekend caused road damage on Interstate 15, leading to multiple vehicles being damaged due to buckling pavement and large chunks of concrete.

5 hours ago

An apartment went up in flames in West Valley City on July 14, 2024. (Scott Winterton, Deseret News...

Mark Jones

West Valley City apartment fire displaces 30 people; no injuries reported

A large fire has displaced 30 people following a West Valley City apartment fire on Sunday, according to the West Valley City Fire Department.

6 hours ago

Boyd Matheson follows the latest details after an attempted assassination was made on former Presid...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump

Boyd Matheson sits down for a special episode of Sunday Edition following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Virgin residents asked to limit water use after well failure