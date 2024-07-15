Virgin residents asked to limit water use after well failure

VIRGIN, Washington County — Washington County Water Conservancy District has asked residents in Virgin to limit water use after the district’s well failed Saturday night.

Residents should limit water use to only essential purposes such as showering or washing dishes and should not water outdoors, according to officials.

“Crews are troubleshooting the issue, and all repair work will be expedited. A second well that serves the town is currently in repair and is anticipated to come back online later this week. In the interim, Virgin residents will receive water stored in the district’s system,” advised Washington County Water Conservancy District in a statement.

The district will work with the city and other communities to try to decrease system demands and extend water storage. The timeline for repairs of the well is currently unknown, according to the district. Repair specialists and suppliers have been contacted and updates will be provided to residents as more information becomes available.

Residents can find updates or more information on the town’s website Virgin.utah.gov.