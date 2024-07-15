Breaking News:
FBI identifies Trump shooter
Excessive heat warning for Utah
Utah Firewatch
POLITICS & ELECTIONS

‘It’s time to cool it down,’ says Biden in the wake of campaign rally shooting

Jul 14, 2024, 7:24 PM | Updated: 9:11 pm

President Joe Biden speaks, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Rehoboth Beach, Del., addressing news that ...

President Joe Biden speaks, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Rehoboth Beach, Del., addressing news that gunshots rang out at Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's Pennsylvania campaign rally. (Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP)

(Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY EMMA KEDDINGTON, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden addressed the country Sunday night, saying there should be no toleration for any kind of political violence in the wake of the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump.

Yesterday’s shooting calls on all of us to take a step back, take stock of who we are… how we go forward from here,” Biden said.

Biden extended his condolences to both Donald Trump and the family of the victim, Cory Comperatore.

“I spoke with (Donald Trump) last night… I’m grateful he’s doing well.” he said. “We should all hold his family and all who were injured in our prayers.”

He said so for, federal investigation has not yielded information about the shooter’s motive, his opinions, affiliations, or if he had help from the outside.

What we do know, he said, is that America must not go down a road of violence

“Violence has never been the answer.”

He said recent American violence, like the insurrection on Jan. 6, the attack against Nancy Pelosi in her home, a kidnapping plot against a city governor, and Saturday’s attempted assassination of Donald Trump should not be normalized — “no exceptions,” he said.

“It’s time to cool it down…. We stand for an America — not of extremism and fury, but of decency and grace.

“We are the United States of America. there is nothing beyond our capacity when we do it together,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

