UTAH FIREWATCH

Deer Springs Fire is at 70% contained, according to officials

Jul 14, 2024, 7:57 PM | Updated: 8:02 pm

The Deer Springs Fire burning south of Bryce Canyon National Park on July 7. 2024. (Utah Fire Info)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KANAB Utah Fire Info reported Sunday evening that the Deer Springs fire is now 70% contained.

The fire started on July 7, and has grown to 11,783 acres in size.

“Today’s operations included continued work to secure the fire line on both flanks of the fire,” Utah Intragency Fire said in a news release. “As the fire lines continue to strengthen, operations will combine two divisions on the west flank and continue to work as needed.”

Currently, there are 151 individuals working to contain the fire. Additionally, there are seven engines, three water tender trucks, one hot shot crew and one type 3 helicopter on scene.

Road closures continue to remain in place for areas near the fire.

Skutumpah Road is open to residents only between Johnson Canyon Road and Lick Wash. The Nephi Pasture Road is closed to the public.

“We strongly discourage all recreational activities in the Nephi Pasture Region and along Skutumpah Road,” the release stated.

The release also stated there is currently no threat to structures.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said it was likely human-caused.

