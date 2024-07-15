The MilkShake Factory opens up in Utah

PLEASANT GROVE — A new spot to satisfy your sweet tooth has opened up in Pleasant Grove.

The MilkShake Factory also brings a deep cultural history with it.

More than 100 years ago, two Greek immigrants opened a chocolate and soda shop in Pittsburgh, which eventually became a family-owned chain.

Their newly-opened shop in Utah County stands as the first shop outside of Pennsylvania.

A menu featuring a wide variety of milkshakes and chocolates is available on its website.

It is located at 876 S. North Country Blvd Suite E. It’s opened Monday thru Thursday from noon to 10:30 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, it’s opened from noon to 11:30 p.m., and closed Sunday.

According to its website, there are plans for new locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Durham, North Carolina and Grapevine, Texas.