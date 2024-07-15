Former fire chief who died at Trump rally used his body to shield family from gunfire
Jul 15, 2024, 5:43 AM
(Buffalo Township Fire Company 27)
Jul 15, 2024, 5:43 AM
(Buffalo Township Fire Company 27)
President Joe Biden addressed the country Sunday night, saying there should be no tolerance for any kind of political violence after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.
10 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump has arrived in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention a day after he was targeted in an attempted assassination at a campaign event.
11 hours ago
A local police officer saw the gunman on the rooftop during former President Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally on Saturday but was unable to engage him, Butler County Sheriff Michael T. Slupe told CNN’s Pamela Brown on Sunday.
13 hours ago
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — On the heels of an attempt to kill him, former President Donald Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left him wounded but “fine.” A former fire chief attending the rally with family was killed, as was the gunman. Two other […]
14 hours ago
In the wake of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, there are growing questions about how a sniper was able to obtain rooftop access roughly 150 yards from the former president’s position at the podium at an outdoor rally.
16 hours ago
Boyd Matheson sits down for a special episode of Sunday Edition following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.
17 hours ago
Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation.
Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.
Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.
When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.
Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.
Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.