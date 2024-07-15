Federal judge dismisses Trump classified documents case over concerns with prosecutor’s appointment
Jul 15, 2024, 8:10 AM | Updated: 9:05 am
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Paris hosted an extra-special guest for France’s national holiday Sunday. The Olympic torch relay joined up with thousands of troops marching in Paris beneath roaring fighter jets to mark Bastille Day.
31 minutes ago
Investigators are hunting for any clues about what may have driven Thomas Matthew Crooks to try to assassinate former President Donald Trump.
3 hours ago
Anger and anxiety loom as thousands of Donald Trump’s loyalists are gathering for the Republican National Convention.
4 hours ago
The victim who was killed at a Pennsylvania rally for Donald Trump spent his final moments diving in front of his family to protect them from gunfire that rang out Saturday during an assassination attempt against the former president.
5 hours ago
Gru and the minions celebrated a second week in first place at the North American box office this weekend, while a small horror movie called “Longlegs” upset the starry $100 million "Fly Me to the Moon."
13 hours ago
President Joe Biden addressed the country Sunday night, saying there should be no tolerance for any kind of political violence after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.
15 hours ago
