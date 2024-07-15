Breaking News:
Judge dismisses Trump classified documents case
France’s Bastille Day parade meets the Olympic torch relay in an exceptional year

Jul 15, 2024, 10:13 AM

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 14: Yannick Noah, French former tennis player, lights the Olympic Cauldron on ...

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 14: Yannick Noah, French former tennis player, lights the Olympic Cauldron on July 14, 2024 in Paris, France. The Olympic Flame arrived in Paris on July 14 to be integrated into the Bastille Day celebrations. This includes the traditional grand military parade on the Champs-Élysées, which is featuring the Olympic Torch as part of its route. The torch is planned to be carried through iconic locations in Paris, such as La Place de La Concorde, Notre Dame, Bataclan, Bastille, Assemblée Nationale, and the Musée Carnavalet. Additionally, the Eiffel Tower is hosting a special fireworks display, celebrating both Bastille Day and the upcoming Olympics with a theme centered around "Liberty." (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ANGELA CHARLTON


PARIS (AP) — Paris hosted an extra-special guest for France’s national holiday Sunday — the Olympic flame lighting up the city’s grandiose military parade for Bastille Day.

Just 12 days before the French capital hosts exceptionally ambitious and high-security Summer Games, the torch relay joined up with thousands of soldiers, sailors, rescuers and medics marching in Paris beneath roaring fighter jets. And the day wrapped up with a spectacular Olympic-themed light show at the Eiffel Tower.

Here’s a look at what the holiday’s about, and what’s different this year:

What does Bastille Day celebrate?

On July 14, 1789, revolutionaries stormed the Bastille fortress and prison in Paris, heralding the start of the French Revolution and the end of the monarchy.

The holiday is central to the French calendar, with concerts and parties across the country. It aims to embody the national motto of ‘’liberty, equality and fraternity,” though not everyone in France feels the country lives up to that promise.

The Paris parade is the holiday’s highlight. This year, it paid tribute to those who freed France from Nazi occupation 80 years ago, with a re-enactment of the D-Day landings of June 6, 1944, and a presentation by service members from the 31 countries whose troops contributed to the liberation. About half are African nations that were under French colonial rule during World War II.

Who takes part?

Some 4,000 people and 162 horses marched in the tightly choreographed parade, among them units that served in NATO missions in eastern Europe, against Islamic extremists in the Sahel, protecting French territories in the South Pacific and global shipping corridors. They were joined this year by three German officers from a cross-border brigade.

The ornamental uniforms are rich in symbolism — most notably those of the French Foreign Legion sappers, with long beards, leather aprons and axes from their original role as route-clearers for advancing armies.

Overhead, 65 aircraft flew in formations, including a British Typhoon fighter alongside French Mirages and Rafales, rescue helicopters and aircraft used in missions from Afghanistan to Mali or international drug busts.

President Emmanuel Macron kicked Sunday’s events off with a review of the troops.

Military bands and choirs played an important role, performing a medley of French military songs, American jazz tunes, a Scottish bagpipe ballad — and the Marseillaise.

The numbers are scaled back compared with previous years, because of Olympics security measures. Around 130,000 police deployed around France for the holiday weekend.

What’s the political context?

This year’s Bastille Day offered Macron a moment of distraction from the political turmoil he unleashed with snap elections that weakened his pro-business centrist party and his presidency.

The result left a deadlocked parliament with no one clearly in charge. The prime minister could leave office within days, while the left-wing alliance that won the most seats is struggling to agree on a proposed replacement.

Meanwhile, Russia’s war in Ukraine is threatening Europe’s security. At a meeting with military leaders Saturday, Macron said France will keep up support for Ukraine and called for higher defense spending next year because of ‘’approaching threats.’’

What’s different this year?

The Olympic torch relay reached Paris just in time for the parade, escorted by riders on horseback, 25 torchbearers, and cadets dressed in the Olympic colors forming the shapes of the five interlocking Olympic rings.

The first torchbearer was Col. Thibault Vallette, equestrian gold medalist in the 2016 Rio Olympics, who passed it on to a group of young athletes smiling broadly as they passed it hand-to-hand in front of the presidential tribune.

After its Bastille Day appearance, the torch relay swung by Notre Dame Cathedral, the historic Sorbonne university and the Louvre Museum before it heads to other Paris landmarks Monday. Celebrities carrying it Sunday included K-pop star Jin of BTS and French tennis legend-turned-singer Yannick Noah.

Olympic venue construction meant the Bastille Day parade was rerouted, and spectators couldn’t gather beneath the Eiffel Tower to watch the annual fireworks show.

But that, too, was all about the 2024 Games: While fireworks burst out from the tower itself, illuminated drones formed shapes representing Olympic sports, suspended over the adjacent Seine River — right where the opening ceremony is scheduled to take place July 26.

Nicolas Garriga, Oleg Cetinic and Philippe Marion in Paris contributed.

