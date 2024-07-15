Utah Jazz Forward Brice Sensabaugh Suffers Torn Finger Tendon

SALT LAKE CITY – Brice Sensabaugh will miss the rest of the Vegas Summer League after suffering a torn extensor tendon tear in his left middle finger.

The injury happened during the second quarter of the Summer League game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz guard Brice Sensabaugh: Sensabaugh was examined Sunday by the Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The MRI revealed an extensor tendon tear in his left middle finger. The injury was sustained… — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 15, 2024

The sophomore forward played well in three summer league games leading up to the injury.

He averaged 16.6 points, 3 rebounds, and an assist on 48.5/40/100 shooting splits.

Sensabaugh will be re-evaluated in approximately six weeks. He will miss the rest of the Summer League but should have plenty of time to recover before the NBA’s opening night.

Brice Sensabaugh In 2023-24

Perhaps the biggest wild card among the Jazz rookies was Sensabaugh who was largely an afterthought after being selected with the third-to-final pick of the first round, but showed intriguing potential late in the season.

Though his 29 percent from deep doesn’t reflect it, Sensabaugh flashed potential as a dangerous three-point shooter who could also create shots for himself in the halfcourt.

Started the year with the @slcstars 🌟

Ended the year with the Jazz 🎷 Relive @bricepsensa 2023/24 rookie season now on YouTube and JAZZ+ 📺 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 29, 2024

Sensabaugh leaves a lot to be desired in the defense and playmaking departments but he still managed to fill up the stat sheet on occasion. He finished with 5 or more assists and 7 or more rebounds in multiple games.

It was unclear what his future would look like going into this season. But as he got opportunities, he proved that he can be an impact rotation player.

