SALT LAKE CITY — As the state of winter sports, some feel it is important Utah encourages well-rounded student-athletes.

The Winter Sports School, located in Park City, does so by educating student-athletes during the summer months so they can focus on athletics during their competitive season.

Receiving a big donation from their neighbors at U.S. Ski and Snowboard, the money is going to help student-athletes as they chase their dreams.

Tess Miner-Farra, head of school at the Winter Sports School, said the money pushes the school closer to reaching its $5 million goal capital campaign, which ultimately will offer more academic opportunities to students.

“At winter sports school, we don’t do sports: What we do is the academics,” Miner-Farra said.

The school is a public charter school in Park City that is designed to bridge the best of both worlds — academic and sports — at the highest level.

To date, the school has raised $2.8 million toward its $5 million Reaching New Peaks capital campaign.

“This expansion will allow us to offer two sections per grade level, more flexibility to be able to offer dedicated honor sections, and a dedicated lab space and art studio,” Miner-Farra said.

The head of the school said 112 students are currently enrolled. The school’s calendar runs from mid-April to just before Thanksgiving.

In record timing: This generous donation from neighbors comes on the heels of learning whether Utah will be home to another Winter Olympics.

“Helps reinforce that we are a force in the community that is a part of this whole community-wide effort to be able to develop student-athletes in this Olympic legacy that we have in the region,” Miner-Farra said.

Often sharing student-athletes, Miner-Farra said its neighbors at U.S. Ski and Snowboard share some of the same mission and are working together to help build and support well-rounded student-athletes.