Breaking News:
Judge dismisses Trump classified documents case
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #34 BYU’s Brayden Keim (Offensive Line)

Jul 15, 2024, 1:49 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 34 is BYU offensive lineman Brayden Keim.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Keim is the fourth Cougar to crack our list through 27 picks. He joins No. 42 John Nelson (DT), No. 47 Isaiah Bagnah (DE), and No. 46 Blake Mangelson (DE).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

BYU’s Brayden Keim

Keim is a junior offensive lineman from Sandy, Utah.

After playing tight end and defensive end for Alta High School, Keim transitioned to a full-time offensive lineman for the Cougars.

He saw his first action in 2020, playing in three games. In 2021, he played in three games again with two starts.

Keim’s time and production on the field really kicked up over the last two seasons. In 2022, he played in 10 games.

Last season, Keim played in 11 games with eight starts. Despite the BYU O-Line not having its best year, Keim played well in his first year in the Big 12.

The Cougars will have a lot of new faces next year, especially in the trenches. Expect Keim to have a big year in 2024.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Spring Ball Review: A Look At Utah Football’s Linebackers

Today we’ll take a look at another very experienced returning group for the Utah defense in the linebackers.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Forward Brice Sensabaugh Suffers Torn Finger Tendon

Brice Sensabaugh will miss the rest of the Vegas Summer League after suffering a torn extensor tendon tear in his left middle finger.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Guard Mason Falslev Named One Of Nation’s Top Sophomores

Mason Falslev has been a Utah State fan favorite since debuting as a redshirt freshman for the MW regular season champs in November 2023. 

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Drew Thorpe Carrying Chicago White Sox Amidst Poor First Half

Former Desert Hills Thunder great Drew Thorpe has hardly missed a beat after making his MLB debut in early June. 

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Return Of EA Sports College Football Brings Back Flood Of Memories

College Football 25 ushers in a new era of gaming for college football video gamers.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Faces Two Crucial MLS Matchups Prior To Leagues Cup

The 2024 Leagues Cup is around the corner but Real Salt Lake has to keep its focus on the MLS season with two big matchups on tap.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

60 in 60: #34 BYU’s Brayden Keim (Offensive Line)