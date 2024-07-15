60 in 60: #34 BYU’s Brayden Keim (Offensive Line)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 34 is BYU offensive lineman Brayden Keim.

Keim is the fourth Cougar to crack our list through 27 picks. He joins No. 42 John Nelson (DT), No. 47 Isaiah Bagnah (DE), and No. 46 Blake Mangelson (DE).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

BYU’s Brayden Keim

Keim is a junior offensive lineman from Sandy, Utah.

After playing tight end and defensive end for Alta High School, Keim transitioned to a full-time offensive lineman for the Cougars.

He saw his first action in 2020, playing in three games. In 2021, he played in three games again with two starts.

Two legacy players along the OL to keep an eye on this season, Connor Pay & Brayden Keim. Pay was excellent in the bowl game at center. Could be a starter at guard in 2021. Keim, a former TE at Alta High continues to add weight. Intriguing prospect. #BYUFootball @kslsports pic.twitter.com/nPQppv04wF — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) March 2, 2021

Keim’s time and production on the field really kicked up over the last two seasons. In 2022, he played in 10 games.

Last season, Keim played in 11 games with eight starts. Despite the BYU O-Line not having its best year, Keim played well in his first year in the Big 12.

The Cougars will have a lot of new faces next year, especially in the trenches. Expect Keim to have a big year in 2024.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

