2 dead, 3 injured in Sanpete County crash

SPRING CITY, Sanpete County — Two people were killed in a collision involving three cars Monday in Sanpete County, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said a Dodge Intrepid slowed on state Route 132 to turn left into a private driveway. A Ford F250 was behind that car heading eastbound but the driver failed to slow down and hit the rear of the Intrepid. The collision pushed the car into the oncoming lane where it was hit by a Toyota Corolla heading in the opposite direction.

Both people in the Intrepid were killed in the collision. Three other people, two in the Corolla and one in the truck, were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Sgt. Chris Bishop with UHP said authorities responded just before noon on Highway 132. Investigators are examining the possibility that distracted driving contributed to the crash.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes of SR 132 were closed at Highway 117, and northbound lanes were closed near Pigeon Hollow Road.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.