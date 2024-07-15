Breaking News:
Trump announces VP running mate
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

2 dead, 3 injured in Sanpete County crash

Jul 15, 2024, 2:28 PM | Updated: 3:57 pm

FILE — police lights...

FILE — police lights

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SPRING CITY, Sanpete County — Two people were killed in a collision involving three cars Monday in Sanpete County, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said a Dodge Intrepid slowed on state Route 132 to turn left into a private driveway. A Ford F250 was behind that car heading eastbound but the driver failed to slow down and hit the rear of the Intrepid. The collision pushed the car into the oncoming lane where it was hit by a Toyota Corolla heading in the opposite direction.

Both people in the Intrepid were killed in the collision. Three other people, two in the Corolla and one in the truck, were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Sgt. Chris Bishop with UHP said authorities responded just before noon on Highway 132. Investigators are examining the possibility that distracted driving contributed to the crash.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes of SR 132 were closed at Highway 117, and northbound lanes were closed near Pigeon Hollow Road.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

police lights...

Mary Culbertson

Teen dead after being shot in West Valley Winco parking lot

A 17-year-old teen was shot and killed in a Winco parking lot. Authorities are still searching for suspects.

6 minutes ago

Three people were killed and four injured in a crash involving a suburban and a motor home near Moa...

Mary Culbertson

3 killed, 4 injured in head-on crash with motor home near Moab

Three were killed, four injured in a crash involving a motor home and a suburban near Moab.

54 minutes ago

Utah's Winter Sports School, located in Park City educates student-athletes during the summer month...

Karah Brackin

Winter Sports School in Park City helps student-athletes pursue academics, sport

Winter Sports School in Park City designed to bridge the best of both worlds — academic and sports — at the highest level.

3 hours ago

Dennis Crandall was a U.S. Secret Service agent for more than 30 years. He spoke to KSL TV on Sunda...

Brianna Chavez

Former Secret Service agent discusses response to attempted assassination of Trump

As shots were fired toward former President Donald Trump Saturday, U.S. Secret Service agents swiftly jumped into action. It's something Dennis Crandall was trained to do for many years.

17 hours ago

Henry Becker took a pretty nontraditional route to graphic design and higher education. He got ther...

Peter Rosen

What being a sniper taught Henry Becker about graphic design and life

Henry Becker took a pretty nontraditional route to graphic design and higher education. He got there, he says, through his experience as a sniper in the Iraq War.

18 hours ago

A new spot to satisfy your sweet tooth has opened up in Pleasant Grove.  (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

The MilkShake Factory opens up in Utah

A new spot to satisfy your sweet tooth has opened up in Pleasant Grove.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

2 dead, 3 injured in Sanpete County crash