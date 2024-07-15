Former Gunnison Bulldog Janzen Keisel Becomes First Utahn Selected In 2024 MLB Draft

STILLWATER, Oklahoma – Three years after leaving Gunnison High School as the No. 1 prospect in Utah, Janzen Keisel heard the Tampa Bay Rays call his name in the sixth round of the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

The Rays selected Keisel with the 186th overall selection out of Oklahoma State University. Keisel came into the draft rated as the 248th-best prospect, according to MLB.com.

Keisel began his collegiate career in 2022 with the BYU Cougars. As a true freshman, he made 19 appearances (nine starts) and finished the season with a 3-2 record and a 4.27 ERA. Keisel struck out 58 batters in 46.1 innings.

The righthander transferred to Oklahoma State ahead of his sophomore season. His first season in Stillwater didn’t go according to plan, as Keisel stumbled to a 7.85 ERA in nine outings (four starts). Keisel’s command was sometimes an issue, as he walked 19 batters in just 18.1 innings.

With the 186th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, the Tampa Bay Rays select Janzen Keisel (‘23 & ‘24). Congratulations Janzen! #HeyCotuit | #ForeverAKett pic.twitter.com/hVAkvHmLLk — Cotuit Kettleers (@CotuitKettleers) July 15, 2024

Keisel was much better in 2024, ending the season with a 3.37 ERA while making 11 appearances (eight starts). The 6’4 righty punched out 40 batters against 22 free passes as a junior, holding opponents to a .192 batting average against.

Keisel has a 4.92 career ERA with the Cowboys through 53 innings. He surrendered 11 doubles and six home runs for the Cowboys. He has one season of eligibility remaining if he chooses not to sign with Tampa Bay.

