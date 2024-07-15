Utah Baseball’s Kai Roberts Selected By San Diego Padres In 2024 MLB Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – A record-setting senior season as the Utah Utes’ centerfielder put Kai Roberts on the MLB draft map. After setting the single-season & career stolen base records at the U of U, Roberts put himself in a position to be taken by the San Diego Padres in the seventh round of the draft.

The Padres selected Roberts with the 210th overall selection in the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

What a jump for @kairoberts00 this past year: ⚾ ABCA All-Region and Pac-12 All-Conference

⚾ Ranked by @d1baseball as the No. 12 outfielder in the country

⚾ .356 average, nearly 100 points ⬆️ the year before

⚾ Set the Utah stolen bases record for a season (33) and career (66) pic.twitter.com/B9gIHAWxSW — Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) July 12, 2024

Roberts recovered from nagging injuries as a junior to be one of the top outfielders in the Pac-12 in 2024. The 6’5, 205-pound athlete was named Pac-12 All-Conference and ABCA All-Region Second Team after setting career highs with 83 hits, 21 doubles, seven homers, and 58 RBI. He also set the Utah single-season stolen base mark with 33 bags and all-time with 66 stolen bases in his four seasons.

About Kai Roberts

After playing his prep baseball at nearby Skyridge High School, Roberts joined the Utes before the 2021 season. Roberts hit .370 across four seasons with the Falcons, earning first-team all-state recognition while playing for his father, Ryan Roberts.

Roberts’ first year at the U was a testament to his versatility. He started 25 games at third base while also appearing in the outfield and as the designated hitter. His performance matched his adaptability, hitting .291 with 15 doubles, two triples, two homers, and 26 RBI.

In his sophomore campaign, Roberts shifted away from third base to start 50 games in the outfield. He finished the year with the Utes’ second-best on-base percentage, reaching a .410 clip. The left-handed hitter tallied 14 doubles, four home runs, and 35 RBI while scoring a team-high 43 runs.

Roberts was limited to 46 games (44 starts) in 2023. He ended the year with a .266 batting average, and his 11 doubles, 34 walks, and 11 stolen bases were the second most team-wide. The 6’5 outfielder had 15 multi-hit games on the year and finished the season on a nine-game hitting streak.

Heading into his senior season, Roberts was rated by D1Baseball.com as the No. 26 Pac-12 prospect ahead of the 2024 MLB Draft.

