Breaking News:
Trump announces VP running mate
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Baseball’s Kai Roberts Selected By San Diego Padres In 2024 MLB Draft

Jul 15, 2024, 2:33 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – A record-setting senior season as the Utah Utes’ centerfielder put Kai Roberts on the MLB draft map. After setting the single-season & career stolen base records at the U of U, Roberts put himself in a position to be taken by the San Diego Padres in the seventh round of the draft.

The Padres selected Roberts with the 210th overall selection in the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

RELATED: Local Prospects Prepare For The 2024 Major League Baseball Draft

Roberts recovered from nagging injuries as a junior to be one of the top outfielders in the Pac-12 in 2024. The 6’5, 205-pound athlete was named Pac-12 All-Conference and ABCA All-Region Second Team after setting career highs with 83 hits, 21 doubles, seven homers, and 58 RBI. He also set the Utah single-season stolen base mark with 33 bags and all-time with 66 stolen bases in his four seasons.

RELATED: Former Gunnison Bulldog Janzen Keisel Becomes First Utahn Selected In 2024 MLB Draft

About Kai Roberts

After playing his prep baseball at nearby Skyridge High School, Roberts joined the Utes before the 2021 season. Roberts hit .370 across four seasons with the Falcons, earning first-team all-state recognition while playing for his father, Ryan Roberts.

Roberts’ first year at the U was a testament to his versatility. He started 25 games at third base while also appearing in the outfield and as the designated hitter. His performance matched his adaptability, hitting .291 with 15 doubles, two triples, two homers, and 26 RBI.

In his sophomore campaign, Roberts shifted away from third base to start 50 games in the outfield. He finished the year with the Utes’ second-best on-base percentage, reaching a .410 clip. The left-handed hitter tallied 14 doubles, four home runs, and 35 RBI while scoring a team-high 43 runs.

Roberts was limited to 46 games (44 starts) in 2023. He ended the year with a .266 batting average, and his 11 doubles, 34 walks, and 11 stolen bases were the second most team-wide. The 6’5 outfielder had 15 multi-hit games on the year and finished the season on a nine-game hitting streak.

Heading into his senior season, Roberts was rated by D1Baseball.com as the No. 26 Pac-12 prospect ahead of the 2024 MLB Draft.

RELATED STORIES

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Locals in MLB here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Star Chicho Arango To Serve Four-Game Suspension

RSL forward Chicho Arango will serve a four-game suspension for violating the MLS Anti-Harassment Policy, the club announced on Monday.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Gears Up For Fall Camp, 2024 Season In Big 12

Fall camp kicks off for Utah football on Monday, July 29 which will also begin media availability for the Utes.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Locals In The NFL Looking To Have A Big Year In 2024

While some locals look to make a name for themselves, others will look to solidify themselves as top players at their position.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Gunnison Bulldog Janzen Keisel Becomes First Utahn Selected In 2024 MLB Draft

Three years after being the No. 1 prospect in Utah, Janzen Keisel heard his name called by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2024 MLB draft.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #34 BYU’s Brayden Keim (Offensive Line)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 34 is BYU's Brayden Keim.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Spring Ball Review: A Look At Utah Football’s Linebackers

Today we’ll take a look at another very experienced returning group for the Utah defense in the linebackers.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Utah Baseball’s Kai Roberts Selected By San Diego Padres In 2024 MLB Draft