Five Locals In The NFL Looking To Have A Big Year In 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Locals In The NFL list keeps growing as we head into 2024.

While some players look to make a name for themselves, others will look to solidify themselves as top players in their positions.

Let’s take a look at five locals who will look to build on their performance from last year or make strides in a new uniform.

The @NFL schedule was released a week ago… Check out the best matchups between players with ties to the state of Utah! 🏈👀#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL https://t.co/8yXjHCXG7v — KSL Sports (@kslsports) May 24, 2024

Top Five Locals Prepping For Big 2024 Season

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers

In his first season as the full-time starter, Love led the Packers to a 9-8 record and a wild card bid.

With 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns, the Utah State alum showed the NFL world that he is an elite quarterback talent.

However, ESPN ranked Love as the 12th-best QB in the league.

Considering he ended the season better than he started, Love will look to become a cornerstone in top ten discussions in 2024.

INSANE: Only 16 quarterbacks have ever thrown for 32+ touchdowns, 4100+ yards, and 11 or fewer interceptions in a season.#PACKERS QB JORDAN LOVE IS THE ONLY QB EVER TO DO IT BEFORE HIS 3RD YEAR AS A STARTER, & IT WAS ONLY HIS FIRST SEASON STARTING. 😱😱😱 (h/t @BookOfEli_NFL) pic.twitter.com/Mq5oXNwRfx — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 15, 2024

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills

After an impressive rookie season saw Kincaid reel in 73 receptions for 673 yards and two touchdowns, the former Ute will attempt to rise up the tight end ranks next year.

ESPN already ranks Kincaid as the eighth best at his position in the NFL.

With a high-powered offense and one of the top quarterbacks in the league, an 800-yard/five-touchdown season is on the table for Kincaid.

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – Denver Broncos

Wilson’s career has not panned out how some may have expected as the former Cougar enters year four.

Nonetheless, it will be an exciting year in the Mile High City.

Neither Wilson nor the Broncos met expectations last season. Wilson threw for 2,271 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games. The Broncos finished third in the AFC West with a record of 8-9.

It is unknown at this time. But, Wilson will likely end up the starter in Denver and he will aim to get his career back on track with a change of scenery.

Zack Moss – Running Back – Cincinnati Bengals

Another local looking to make strides with a new team in 2024 is former Utah Ute running back Zack Moss.

After spending his first four years in Indianapolis and Buffalo, Moss heads to Cincinnati to help the Bengals put together a bounce-back year.

Injuries plagued Cinci in 2024 but they’re ready to come back with a new-look backfield.

Moss ran for 794 yards with five touchdowns in 2023. He will likely get as much opportunity if not more as the lead back behind Joe Burrow.

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams

Nacua jumped onto the NFL season with the Rams last year and instantly inserted himself into top wide receiver conversations.

With 1,486 yards and six touchdowns, the BYU product had one of the best rookie receiving years of all time.

As a result, the Rams exceeded expectations and made the playoffs with a 10-7 record.

Nacua will get a lot more focus from defenses but will also enter the year as a certified top option on a solid offense.

How many big plays from Puka Nacua in 2024? 😮‍💨 🎥 More highlights on https://t.co/m9oFPQ0GVI pic.twitter.com/qrtf94domm — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 10, 2024

Honorable Mentions

Penei Sewell – Offensive Line – Detroit Lions

Sewell doesn’t have much to prove going into 2024. His only goal is to help Detroit get over the hump.

ESPN ranked the Orem High standout as the second-best offensive tackle in the league, only behind San Francisco’s Trent Williams.

Detroit’s O-Line was never ranked outside of the top 10 last season despite dealing with multiple injuries on the interior.

The Lions will have one of the best lines in the NFL next year with much of the credit going to Sewell. The only question is if they can recreate some of their magic from 2023.

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers

Similar to Sewell, Warner has already made his name at the highest level.

He is a consensus top linebacker on potentially the best defense in the league. The 49ers have been a powerhouse over the last few seasons and Warner’s impact on the San Francisco front seven can’t be overstated.

Warner recorded 82 solo tackles, four forced fumbles, four interceptions, 2.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended during the 2023 campaign.

Taysom Hill, Jamaal Williams – QB/TE, RB – New Orleans Saints

It isn’t that Hill and Williams don’t have anything to prove. But, you know what the offensive duo in New Orleans is going to bring on a weekly basis.

The BYU alums helped lead the Saints to a 9-8 record last season which was barely not enough for a postseason appearance.

As a Swiss army knife, Hill filled the stat sheet in 2023. He posted 83 yards and a touchdown through the air, 401 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, and 291 yards and two touchdowns receiving.

Meanwhile, in his first year with the Saints, Williams ran for 306 yards and one touchdown.

