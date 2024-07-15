1 infant and 2 adults killed, 4 injured in head-on crash with motor home near Moab

MOAB — Three people were killed and four were injured in a crash involving a motor home and a suburban near Arches National Park Sunday, authorities said.

Authorities later announced the three victims who died were Derik Hurst, 31, Shandi Hurst, 28, and a months-old infant girl. The three were from Mancos, Colorado. Information provided on a *GoFundMe for the victims states the two adults were the parents of a family of children who were traveling back home from a softball tournament.

The Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred on state Route 191 near milepost 151 just after noon. The driver and two passengers of the suburban were the ones killed, and two other passengers in the suburban along with two people in the motor home were taken to local hospitals for treatment, the DPS said.

The suburban entered the northbound lane, DPS said, where the motor home was traveling in the opposite direction. The suburban struck the motorhome head-on at a high rate of speed.

“Troopers are investigating impairment as a contributing factor in the crash,” DPS said.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.