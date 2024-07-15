Breaking News:
Trump announces VP running mate
NATIONAL NEWS

Signs of trouble at Trump rally were evident in minutes before gunman opened fire

Jul 15, 2024, 3:18 PM

Butler County, Pa. Sheriff Michael Slupe is pictured during an interview in Butler, Pa., Monday, Ju...

Butler County, Pa. Sheriff Michael Slupe is pictured during an interview in Butler, Pa., Monday, July 15, 2024. Slupe told The Associated Press that a local officer climbed to the roof and encountered Thomas Matthew Crooks, who saw the officer and turned toward him just before the officer dropped down to safety. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MARK SCOLFORO, ERICK TUCKER AND MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Signs of trouble were evident in the minutes before shots rang out at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania: Police had a report of a suspicious man pacing near the magnetometers and were apparently exchanging photos of the suspect. Witnesses pointed and shouted at an armed man on a nearby roof.

When a police officer climbed up to the roof to investigate, the gunman turned and pointed his rifle at him. But the officer did not — or could not — fire a single shot.

A sniper cut down 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks within seconds of him firing an AR-style rifle toward the former president, but it was too late. Now investigators are trying to painstakingly piece together how an armed man with no military background managed to reach high ground and get the jump on teams of Secret Service agents.

President Joe Biden has ordered an independent investigation of the attempted assassination. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he has “full confidence” in the Secret Service’s leadership, but he conceded that the gunman never should have reached that deadly position.

“We are speaking of a failure,” Mayorkas told CNN. “We are going to analyze through an independent review how that occurred, why it occurred, and make recommendations and findings to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

At least a dozen police officers and sheriff’s deputies were assisting the Secret Service and Pennsylvania State Police with rally security.

Several rallygoers reported to local officers that Crooks was acting suspiciously and pacing near the magnetometers, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to discuss the investigation.

It was a Butler Township police officer who encountered the gunman on the roof before the shooting. The officer was looking for the suspicious person when another officer hoisted him up so he could grab the edge of the roof, local officials said.

The officer dropped back down to safety when the gunman turned and pointed his rifle at him, according to Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe.

Slupe, who was inside the rally venue when the shooting erupted and did not witness the encounter, said the officer could not have wielded his own gun under the circumstances.

“I think all law enforcement on site did everything that they could, especially the local law enforcement,” Slupe told The Associated Press on Monday. “I hope they’re not made a scapegoat, because they did their job to the best of their abilities.”

Butler Township Manager Tom Knights said the officer lost his grip and was not retreating when he fell 8 feet to the ground.

“He was literally dangling from the edge of a building and took the defensive position he needed to at that time. He couldn’t hold himself up,” Knights said.

The officer, who has 10 years of experience in law enforcement, severely injured an ankle in the fall and was in a walking boot, Knights said.

Two spectators were critically wounded in the shooting. A former fire chief, 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, was killed.

The FBI said it was investigating the attack as a potential act of domestic terrorism, but the agency had not identified a clear ideological motive. The FBI believes Crooks, who had bomb-making materials in the car he drove to the rally, acted alone.

The FBI said Monday that analysts were able to gain access to the shooter’s phone, though a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity said the device has not revealed meaningful information about any potential motive.

The official also said that investigators believe Crooks purchased 50 rounds of ammunition on the day of the attack.

The FBI has conducted nearly 100 interviews of law enforcement officials, attendees at the rally and other witnesses, and it has received hundreds of digital media tips.

Authorities said they believe the gunman’s AR-style rifle was purchased by his father. Kevin Rojek, FBI special agent in charge in Pittsburgh, said investigators do not yet know if Crooks took the gun without his father’s permission.

The roof where Crooks lay was less than 150 meters (164 yards) from where Trump was speaking, a distance from which a decent marksman could reasonably hit a human-sized target. That is a distance at which U.S. Army recruits must hit a scaled human-sized silhouette to qualify with the M-16 rifle.

