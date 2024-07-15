Teen dead after being shot in West Valley Winco parking lot

Breaking News:
WEST VALLEY CITY — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday in the parking lot of a Winco store in West Vally City. Authorities had not located the shooter as of Monday afternoon.

Roxeanne Vainuku with the West Valley City Police Department said at approximately 11:30 p.m., a car parked in the north end of the parking lot at the Winco located on 5600 West. There were multiple passengers inside.

The other passengers in the vehicle told authorities that another car pulled up behind them and started shooting. The teen was sitting in the back seat and was struck by a bullet. The car being shot at fled to a nearby neighborhood south of the Winco store.

The victims in the car sought help from residents in the neighborhood, who then called 911. The teen was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he then died.

“Investigators are canvassing the area where the shooting occurred and looking for information in this case,” Vainuku said. “Anyone who has information is asked to call 801-840-4000.”

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

