Utah Football Gears Up For Fall Camp, 2024 Season In Big 12

SALT LAKE CITY – Fall camp kicks off for Utah football on Monday, July 29 which will also begin media availability for the Utes.

Utah media will have seven opportunities starting on the 29th to speak with players and coaches as they prepare for their first season in the Big 12. Fall camp media availability wraps up for the Utes on Thursday, August 15 and will then turn to regular-season media policies.

Fall camp and regular season practices are not open to fans or media.

What Fans Can Expect From Utah Media Coverage Heading Into 2024 Football Season

Heading into fall camp, fans can expect media reports from head coach Kyle Whittingham three times, and assistant coaches twice- once at the start of camp and once at the end.

Players will alternate between offense (three times) and defense (three times) six out of the seven media availabilities.

The regular-season media policies will kick-off for Utah on Monday, August 26 with Whittingham’s weekly Monday press conference ahead of their season opener with Southern Utah on Thursday, August 29.

Media will have two opportunities to speak with players and coaches during regular Saturday game weeks and limited to one day during short weeks with games being played on Thursday or Friday.

