3 men arrested in alleged stolen car operation at Salt Lake City International Airport

Jul 15, 2024, 4:43 PM

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Salt Lake City police announced Monday the arrest of three men in connection to an alleged coordinated stolen car operation at Salt Lake City International Airport

Police began their investigation into the case on Friday evening. Dispatchers assigned to the Salt Lake City International Control Center noticed the three men looking into vehicles at the economy parking lot.

According to a news release from SLCPD, officers believe the men came to the airport with the intention of stealing a vehicle or breaking into parked vehicles.

Upon locating the three individuals, police attempted a traffic stop. Police further state that the three individuals “exited the car and took off running.”

All three individuals, however, were located and taken into custody a short time later.

Police also said one of the men suffered a leg injury after he climbed a fence, while trying to escape from police.

During the investigation, police discovered a backpack belonging to one of the individuals, which was full of blank key fobs. Police also found key cards to an area motel.

Inside the motel, police found a laptop, a device used to program key fobs inside the stolen car the suspects fled from and other hardware used to communicate electronic signals.

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Jose Alejandro Pavon-Estopian, 30; Yoel Hernandez Fromata, 37 and Vainer Pinollotoro, 29.

Police said the three men have no ties to Salt Lake City.

No other information was provided.

 

