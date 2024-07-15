Real Salt Lake Star Chicho Arango To Serve Four-Game Suspension

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake forward Chicho Arango will serve a four-game suspension for violating the MLS Anti-Harassment Policy, the club announced on Monday.

Further details on the violation were not released.

Club statement regarding MLS ruling for Chicho Arango pic.twitter.com/JwiBQ6C66J — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) July 15, 2024

The suspension came after Arango received a yellow card for an altercation with the Portland Timbers in the match on Saturday.

It is unknown if the violation happened during or after the game in Providence Park.

Arango will miss the next two MLS games, the MLS All-Star Game, and Real Salt Lake’s first Leagues Cup game.

Major League Soccer suspends Real Salt Lake forward Cristian Arango.https://t.co/1xqyhaCikH — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) July 15, 2024

Arango is currently the frontrunner for the MLS Golden Boot with 17 goals on the season.

RSL has been a top team in the West this season with a lot of the credit being owed to the Colombian forward.

With 17 goals and 11 assists on the year, Arango has contributed on 28 of Real’s 48 goals.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

