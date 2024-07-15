Breaking News:
Trump announces VP running mate
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Star Chicho Arango To Serve Four-Game Suspension

Jul 15, 2024, 3:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake forward Chicho Arango will serve a four-game suspension for violating the MLS Anti-Harassment Policy, the club announced on Monday.

Further details on the violation were not released.

The suspension came after Arango received a yellow card for an altercation with the Portland Timbers in the match on Saturday.

It is unknown if the violation happened during or after the game in Providence Park.

Arango will miss the next two MLS games, the MLS All-Star Game, and Real Salt Lake’s first Leagues Cup game.

Arango is currently the frontrunner for the MLS Golden Boot with 17 goals on the season.

RSL has been a top team in the West this season with a lot of the credit being owed to the Colombian forward.

With 17 goals and 11 assists on the year, Arango has contributed on 28 of Real’s 48 goals.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Gears Up For Fall Camp, 2024 Season In Big 12

Fall camp kicks off for Utah football on Monday, July 29 which will also begin media availability for the Utes.

35 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Locals In The NFL Looking To Have A Big Year In 2024

While some locals look to make a name for themselves, others will look to solidify themselves as top players at their position.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Baseball’s Kai Roberts Selected By San Diego Padres In 2024 MLB Draft

A record-setting senior season as the Utah Utes' centerfielder put Kai Roberts on the Major League Baseball draft map.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Gunnison Bulldog Janzen Keisel Becomes First Utahn Selected In 2024 MLB Draft

Three years after being the No. 1 prospect in Utah, Janzen Keisel heard his name called by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2024 MLB draft.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #34 BYU’s Brayden Keim (Offensive Line)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 34 is BYU's Brayden Keim.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Spring Ball Review: A Look At Utah Football’s Linebackers

Today we’ll take a look at another very experienced returning group for the Utah defense in the linebackers.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Real Salt Lake Star Chicho Arango To Serve Four-Game Suspension