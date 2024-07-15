Breaking News:
Trump announces VP running mate
71-year-old inmate dies after medical event in custody at Weber County Jail, authorities say

Jul 15, 2024, 4:39 PM | Updated: 4:40 pm

FILE - Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call, Deseret News)

BY MARY CULBERTSON


OGDEN — A 71-year-old inmate died while in custody at the Weber County Jail Saturday, according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the person died at approximately 6 a.m. It did not specify the gender of the person or the events surrounding their death.

“Initial investigation shows that the individual suffered from a medical event that was not self-inflicted,” the sheriff’s office said.

The death is under investigation under Weber County Critical Incident Protocol, the sheriff’s office said.

“The Weber County Sheriff’s Office extends condolences to the family of the deceased. We also thank all of the staff members and first responders (who) diligently perform their duties and assist
with difficult situations such as these,” the sheriff’s office said.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

