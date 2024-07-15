Breaking News:
Trump announces VP running mate
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Utah rental market softens, but for how long?

Jul 15, 2024, 5:16 PM

Rent prices are seeing a decrease after several years of astronomical increase. Although, an expert...

Rent prices are seeing a decrease after several years of astronomical increase. Although, an expert at the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute says it will likely not last forever. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY —After years of skyrocketing rent prices, the market in Utah is softening a little.

That’s thanks to a lot of new units currently hitting the market, prompting some landlords to offer more incentives to new tenants.

But with a slowdown in new construction right now due to higher interest rates, this small measure of relief is not expected to last forever.

A different market

In Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood, Rick Butterfield shows off the latest place to live.

“Brand new, just completed,” said Butterfield, who is co-owner of West Temple Townhomes. The three-story units on the corner of West Temple and 1700 South are designed with working professionals in mind.

But Butterfield is finding this market is a little different than it has been.

“Right now, there’s so many things available to rent,” he said.

That’s why Butterfield is now offering an incentive – one-month free rent for new tenants. The goal, he said, is “to get people in and get them to be here.”

He’s not the only landlord offering a concession like that.

“You’re seeing that competition for tenants increase,” said Gavin Gilbert, staff attorney and government relations director at the Rental Housing Association of Utah.

Gilbert said the market in Utah is definitely softening.

“For a large period, we saw home prices and rental prices skyrocket,” Gilbert said. “We’re seeing that level off.”

Increase in new supply

Why is Utah’s market softening? Two words – new construction.

“There’s now more apartments available than people looking for apartments,” said Dejan Eskic, a housing analyst at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah.

Eskic said that new supply has pushed asking rent prices down around 2.5-3.5% since January, prompting more landlords to offer incentives.

Although, Eskic noted, rent is still high in Utah — fueled by several years of astronomical price increases. He also said any relief in the market right now will likely be temporary. That’s because there isn’t a lot of new building going on due to high interest rates, Eskic said, and demand will eventually catch back up.

“We’ll see rents go back up come probably late 2026, early 2027,” he said.

For now, Butterfield said that month of free rent is helping fuel momentum as he tries to fill his buildings all the way up.

“It’s just a matter of finding the right people who want to make it home,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

The Sugar House business district is pictured in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Sugarhou...

Tammy Kikuchi, KSLNewsRadio

Sugar House Barbeque Company closing after struggles with road construction

Sugarhouse Barbeque is calling it quits and road construction is a big part of the reason, according to General Manager Jeff Berg.

2 days ago

FILE - A Paqui One Chip Challenge chip is displayed in Boston, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. A lawsuit was...

Michael Casey, Associated Press

Lawsuit filed in case of teen who died after eating spicy chip

A lawsuit was filed Thursday against Hershey, Walgreens and several others in the case of a Massachusetts teen who died after he participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge that was widely promoted on social media.

3 days ago

A small pilot study detected lead in both organic and nonorganic tampons, but further research is n...

Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Tampons contain lead, arsenic and potentially toxic chemicals, studies say. Here’s what to know

Studies have now found lead, arsenic and potentially toxic chemicals such as PFAS and phthalates in tampons and other menstrual products.

4 days ago

Dollar General will improve safety protocols in stores and pay $12 million in penalties in a sweepi...

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

Dollar General has 48 hours to make its stores safer or it will face big fines

Dollar General will improve safety protocols in stores and pay $12 million in penalties in a sweeping settlement with the Department of Labor over the discount chain’s history of putting low-wage employees in dangerous working conditions.

4 days ago

South Korean researchers say they've developed a way to make lab-grown meat taste and smell like co...

Lex Harvey and Laura Paddison, CNN

It may look like pink Jello but scientists hope this new invention could revolutionize meat

Researchers in South Korea say they’ve developed a new way to make lab-grown meat taste like the real deal. It may look like a transparent, bubble gum pink-colored disc, but scientists hope it could revolutionize the meat on people’s plates.

6 days ago

A rendering of a proposed "sports, entertainment, culture and convention center" surrounding a reno...

Lauren Steinbrecher and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

SLC Council votes to endorse downtown redevelopment plan with tax increase

The Salt Lake City Council voted Tuesday to recommend the proposed downtown redevelopment zone that brings a 0.5% city tax increase to partially fund the proposal.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Utah rental market softens, but for how long?