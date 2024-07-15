Dale Murphy: Utah Is ‘Closer’ To Getting MLB Expansion Franchise

SALT LAKE CITY – Former MLB star and Big League Utah supporter Dale Murphy joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about baseball coming to Utah.

After the NHL moved into Utah this year, the prospect of the MLB doing the same seems more realistic than ever.

Future Hall Of Famer Dale Murphy On The MLB To Utah

Murphy is one of 13 former MLB players in support of the Big League Utah Coalition. But, he’s likely the most notable.

Playing 15 of his 18 professional years with the Atlanta Braves, Murphy was a 7-time All-Star, 5-time Golden Glove winner, and 2-time NL MVP.

Murphy has stayed around the game of baseball since retiring over 30 years ago. He hopes to bring the MLB to the Wasatch Front as a part of Big League Utah.

“I’ve loved my association with Big League Utah,” Murphy said. “It’s incredibly experienced and professional. We’re shovel-ready.”

With the NHL coming to town, Salt Lake becoming one of the top sports markets in the United States.

The MLB will likely be keeping a close eye on the Utah Hockey Club to see how the new team will perform off the ice. Regardless, Murphy said that things are trending in the right direction.

“(Salt Lake City) is a major league market,” Murphy said. “We can absolutely do Major League Baseball. We’re closer but we don’t know the timeline.”

Lots of open space along the Wasatch Front in Utah. We are MLB Ready! https://t.co/Eo2UoQEIGe — Big League Utah (@BigLeagueUtah) June 18, 2024

Expansion is never as easy as prospective cities make it out to be.

Nashville, Salt Lake, and other cities have all put their names in the hat for a baseball team. At the end of the day, the MLB has to decide to expand and then two cities will get their chance.

“As far as the cities that are in contention for MLB, the commissioner said he wants one in the east and one in the west,” Murphy said. “The main thing that makes (Salt Lake City) so attractive is the ownership. They’re community-oriented, they’re local, and they’ve proven (themselves).”

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

