Breaking News:
Trump announces VP running mate
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah delegates motivated to participate at RNC after attempted assassination of Trump

Jul 15, 2024, 6:07 PM | Updated: 6:14 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

MILWAUKEE — Out of more than 2,000 delegates from across the country, 40 delegates and 37 alternates represented the state of Utah at the Republican National Convention.

“My first convention was in 2008 and it was a great experience getting elected,” said Don Guymon, who lives in Davis County.

He also participated in 2020 which looked different compared to his first convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For others, like George Wright of Eagle Mountain — this year is his first time at a national convention.

“So far it’s been very impressive to me … the patriotism of those that I’m surrounded by,” he said.

Guymon has always appreciated the experience of being a delegate, but the responsibility sunk in as he watched former President Donald Trump get shot on Saturday. The thought of potentially having to pick a new nominee days before the convention was concerning, he said.

“That was a scary process and the weight of the responsibility of the other delegates really weighed upon me at that time,” Guymon said. “But thank heavens President Trump was okay and we look forward to hearing from him.”

Wright said he heard about the shooting from his son as he was about to board his flight to Milwaukee.

“I … told my wife and she’s concerned that I’m running into danger,” Wright said.

Safety concerns became top of mind across the country as the convention was set to begin two days after the shooting took place. President Joe Biden had even ordered a security review of RNC plans after the attempted assassination of the party’s nominee.

“I assured (my wife) that I felt safe,” Wright said.

He and Guymon had seen multiple aspects of security, some even way before the convention officially kicked off Monday morning, including law enforcement from across the country.

“They have multiple checkpoints. There (are) sensors (in the) perimeter. We have drones in the sky. We have we’ve seen some … counter snipers,” he said. “I think everyone’s feeling very, very safe. All security checkpoints have just multiple redundancies, not just metal detectors. ”

Wright and Guymon both said what took place Saturday has built a bigger sense of responsibility and motivation to participate at the convention.

“It was very, very clear to me in that moment that I was doing the right thing — that I then more than ever wanted to be going and be a part of this delegation,” Wright said. “I saw it as an attack on our country, just like I would feel of any of our past presidents were to have an attack on them.”

“We were all concerned, but I think we were all inspired,” Guymon said, “because to see President Trump be able to get up with blood on his ear and after being shot and stand up there and chant to fight.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Rent prices are seeing a decrease after several years of astronomical increase. Although, an expert...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah rental market softens, but for how long?

Utah's rental market is seeing a decrease in prices after years of astronomical increase. Experts say the trend will likely not last forever.

59 minutes ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Mark Jones

3 men arrested in alleged stolen car operation at Salt Lake City International Airport

Salt Lake City police announced Monday the arrest of three men in connection to an alleged coordinated stolen car operation at Salt Lake City International Airport. 

2 hours ago

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Mary Culbertson

71-year-old inmate dies after medical event in custody at Weber County Jail, authorities say

A 71-year-old inmate died in the custody of Weber County Jail after a medical event.

2 hours ago

police lights...

Mary Culbertson

Teen dead after being shot in West Valley Winco parking lot

A 17-year-old teen was shot and killed in a Winco parking lot. Authorities are still searching for suspects.

2 hours ago

Three people were killed and four were injured in a crash involving a suburban and a motor home nea...

Mary Culbertson

1 infant and 2 adults killed, 4 injured in head-on crash with motor home near Moab

Three were killed, four injured in a crash involving a motor home and a suburban near Moab.

3 hours ago

FILE — police lights...

Mary Culbertson

2 dead, 3 injured in Sanpete County crash

One person is dead and four others injured after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 132.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Utah delegates motivated to participate at RNC after attempted assassination of Trump