Utah delegates motivated to participate at RNC after attempted assassination of Trump

MILWAUKEE — Out of more than 2,000 delegates from across the country, 40 delegates and 37 alternates represented the state of Utah at the Republican National Convention.

“My first convention was in 2008 and it was a great experience getting elected,” said Don Guymon, who lives in Davis County.

He also participated in 2020 which looked different compared to his first convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For others, like George Wright of Eagle Mountain — this year is his first time at a national convention.

“So far it’s been very impressive to me … the patriotism of those that I’m surrounded by,” he said.

Guymon has always appreciated the experience of being a delegate, but the responsibility sunk in as he watched former President Donald Trump get shot on Saturday. The thought of potentially having to pick a new nominee days before the convention was concerning, he said.

“That was a scary process and the weight of the responsibility of the other delegates really weighed upon me at that time,” Guymon said. “But thank heavens President Trump was okay and we look forward to hearing from him.”

Wright said he heard about the shooting from his son as he was about to board his flight to Milwaukee.

“I … told my wife and she’s concerned that I’m running into danger,” Wright said.

Safety concerns became top of mind across the country as the convention was set to begin two days after the shooting took place. President Joe Biden had even ordered a security review of RNC plans after the attempted assassination of the party’s nominee.

“I assured (my wife) that I felt safe,” Wright said.

He and Guymon had seen multiple aspects of security, some even way before the convention officially kicked off Monday morning, including law enforcement from across the country.

“They have multiple checkpoints. There (are) sensors (in the) perimeter. We have drones in the sky. We have we’ve seen some … counter snipers,” he said. “I think everyone’s feeling very, very safe. All security checkpoints have just multiple redundancies, not just metal detectors. ”

Wright and Guymon both said what took place Saturday has built a bigger sense of responsibility and motivation to participate at the convention.

“It was very, very clear to me in that moment that I was doing the right thing — that I then more than ever wanted to be going and be a part of this delegation,” Wright said. “I saw it as an attack on our country, just like I would feel of any of our past presidents were to have an attack on them.”

“We were all concerned, but I think we were all inspired,” Guymon said, “because to see President Trump be able to get up with blood on his ear and after being shot and stand up there and chant to fight.”