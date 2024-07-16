Breaking News:
Trump announces VP running mate
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Security in spotlight as Republican National Convention kicks off in Milwaukee

Jul 15, 2024, 6:26 PM

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A former police chief said Monday the level and amount of security at the Republican National Convention would likely receive new discussion following the assassination attempt that wounded former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

‘I was shot’: Trump issues statement after being whisked off stage following an assassination attempt

“What they did over the last two days is, ‘do we need to bring in more people,’” said Chris Burbank during an interview with KSL TV.

Burbank, who guided Salt Lake City Police Department from 2006 to 2015, told KSL TV security workups and planning for an event like the RNC begin years in advance, as he witnessed himself as a sergeant during the 2002 Olympic Games.

“I was assigned to the Secret Service, actually moved in their office here, and did nothing but Olympic security for two years,” Burbank said.

He reminded that 9/11 brought vastly heightened security to the Games — even leading to 1,000 National Guard troops being assigned under Burbank as police watched over Olympic Square.

Planning security for such events will often take place in extreme detail, as it also does in smaller scale for campaign events like the one in Pennsylvania Saturday.

“Are you defending against a rifle, a scope rifle — it gets so specific,” Burbank said. “We’re looking at, you know, tracks in the dirt to see if somebody was here in the past that may be here in the future.”

Chris Burbank, who guided Salt Lake City Police Department from 2006 to 2015, told KSL TV security workups and planning for an event like the RNC begin years in advance. (KSL TV)

Only so much can be done

Burbank acknowledged only so much can be done with added manpower and security assets.

“You prepare for everything as best you can and understand that what you’re doing is minimizing the risk to the event, not eliminating,” he said. “It’s so difficult to predict human behavior and human behavior in this climate.”

Burbank said ultimately a more comprehensive solution is required to address events like the assassination attempt on former President Trump as well as mass shootings that continue to occur at a concerning rate— including everyone taking a step back from the political vitriol.

“What are we going to do to address that so that we don’t create the need for every location you go into to be like walking into an airport,” Burbank said. “The more common-sense people that stand up and say, ‘that is the wrong thing to do’ or ‘I’m not going to follow the crowd’— well, the better off we are.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Investigators say negligence with fireworks resulted in a devastating fire in Layton that destroyed...

Shara Park

Negligent use of fireworks to blame for Layton fire that destroyed a home and vehicles

Investigators say negligence with fireworks resulted in a devastating fire in Layton that destroyed a family’s home, cars, and primary source of income.

1 hour ago

Utah delegates at the RNC say they're inspired by Trump and motivated to participate after the atte...

Brianna Chavez

Utah delegates motivated to participate at RNC after attempted assassination of Trump

Utah delegates at the RNC say they're inspired by Trump and motivated to participate after the attempted assassination just days prior to the convention.

2 hours ago

Rent prices are seeing a decrease after several years of astronomical increase. Although, an expert...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah rental market softens, but for how long?

Utah's rental market is seeing a decrease in prices after years of astronomical increase. Experts say the trend will likely not last forever.

3 hours ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Mark Jones

3 men arrested in alleged stolen car operation at Salt Lake City International Airport

Salt Lake City police announced Monday the arrest of three men in connection to an alleged coordinated stolen car operation at Salt Lake City International Airport. 

3 hours ago

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Mary Culbertson

71-year-old inmate dies after medical event in custody at Weber County Jail, authorities say

A 71-year-old inmate died in the custody of Weber County Jail after a medical event.

3 hours ago

police lights...

Mary Culbertson

Teen dead after being shot in West Valley Winco parking lot

A 17-year-old teen was shot and killed in a Winco parking lot. Authorities are still searching for suspects.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Security in spotlight as Republican National Convention kicks off in Milwaukee