Jerrod Calhoun To Lead Utah State Basketball On European Tour

LOGAN, Utah – Fresh off the program’s first NCAA tournament win since 2001, the Utah State Aggies men’s basketball team will head to Europe ahead of the 2024-25 season.

First-year head coach Jerrod Calhoun and the Aggies will play teams from across Europe on an August 9-19 tour. Utah State announced plans for the European tour on Monday, July 15.

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙏𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙄𝙨 𝙊𝙉! The Aggies are headed to Italy and Croatia in August! ➡️ https://t.co/jOvwRhJ1Gt pic.twitter.com/jtVJSt46FX — USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) July 15, 2024

The Aggies will face teams in Rome and Florence, Italy, along with Split and Dubrovnik, Croatia, as they travel across Europe.

Utah State returns five players from the team that went 28-7 and won the program’s first Mountain West regular season championship with a 14-4 conference record.

Danny Sprinkle guided USU for one season before taking the head job with the Washington Huskies as they head into the Big 10 Conference.

About Jerrod Calhoun

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Calhoun began coaching in 2003 as a student assistant under Bob Huggins at the University of Cincinnati, following a two-year playing career at Cleveland State.

He joined the Walsh Cavaliers as an assistant in 2005 and won an NAIA National Championship.

In 2008, Calhoun reconnected with Huggins at the University of West Virginia. He spent four seasons 2008-11) as the Mountaineer director of basketball operations before serving as an assistant coach under Huggins in the 2011-12 season.

In 2013, Calhoun was named the head coach at Fairmont State. He compiled a 124-38 (.765) record in five seasons with the Fighting Falcons.

He was hired by Youngstown State in 2018. In seven seasons at the helm of the Youngstown State Penguins, Calhoun was 118-106 (.527). The Penguins went 46-20 (.697) in the last two seasons, logging back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in program history.

Calhoun earned his bachelor’s degree from Cincinnati, majoring in criminal justice and minoring in communications. He is married to the former Sarah McKenna and has a son, Jordan, and three daughters, Kennedy, Kendall, and Quinn.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

Follow @bpreece24