Negligent use of fireworks to blame for Layton fire that destroyed a home and vehicles

LAYTON — Investigators say negligence with fireworks resulted in a devastating fire in Layton that destroyed a family’s home, cars, and primary source of income.

Three people, two young adults and a juvenile, were taken into custody early Sunday morning about a block from the home after the fire started near Kay’s Creek Trailhead.

“They were brought in for questioning, and during the course of that questioning they did admit that amongst other things they were doing that night, that they were setting off fireworks in that area,” said Battalion Chief Jason Cook, Layton Fire Department.

Neighbor Kimberly Mulholland described waking to an explosion Sunday around 1:30 a.m., she quickly realized how serious the fire was as flames climbed her neighbor’s home.

“I was in shock, the whole house was just engulfed in flames,” said Mulholland.

As firefighters arrived on scene, Mulholland called the homeowner who was out of town with her two children.

Everything is lost

“I facetimed her and we sat there and watched as fire engines tried to control it,” Mulholland said. “I told her I just don’t know what to say to you, I just wish I could hug you, because what do you say to someone whose house is burning. “

The fire destroyed most of the home, as well as a vintage car, camper, and trailer. It also destroyed a tow truck parked in the front driveway, which is the homeowner’s primary source of income.

“She lost everything,” Mulholland said. “She lost that revenue too because her tow truck is ruined.”

“I don’t think people realize how devastating it is to people suffering a house fire similar to that,” said Cook. “They spend days, weeks, months, and honestly even years trying to be made whole again.”

Neighbor’s in the quiet Layton neighborhood have quickly come together to offer support to the impacted woman and her two children, collecting donations and setting up a *fundraiser.

Support of the neighborhood

“The neighborhood has been amazing, the reaction has been overwhelming,” Mulholland said. “We’ve gathered notes of encouragement and love, gift cards, money, whatever we can to help them get by and help them refurnish their home.”

As for the three people accused of starting the fire, Cook said charges are now being filed. He says he expects each person involved to face several misdemeanor charges.

“This moment of lapse of judgement or seemly fun activity really can have catastrophic outcomes for people,” Cook said. “For that family, this is s a terrible loss.”

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.