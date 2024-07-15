Breaking News:
10 Highest-Rated BYU Players On College Football 25

Jul 15, 2024, 7:55 PM

PROVO, Utah— The College Football 25 video game was released Monday for those who purchased the early access deluxe edition.

Upon entering the game, one of the first business items was to examine the player ratings, particularly those for the BYU football roster.

EA Sports plans to update the ratings throughout the season to align with what is happening on Saturdays this fall. For now, the following are the 10 highest-rated players on the BYU football roster on College Football 25.

Tyler Batty, LE – 84 overall

Defensive end Tyler Batty is the highest-rated BYU football player on College Football 25. EA Sports gave Batty an 83 in strength, 84 in acceleration, and 90 in awareness.

It’s fitting that Batty is the highest-rated player. He’s the only BYU player on the preseason All-Big 12 team for the 2024 season.

Micah Harper, FS – 83 overall

Harper is returning this year after being sidelined last season after suffering an ACL injury. The hard-hitting safety received a 91 rating for speed and a 90 for change of direction.

Brayden Keim, LT – 83 overall

The senior offensive tackle received a 92 in strength.

LJ Martin, RB – 82 overall

Martin enters his sophomore season at BYU as the highest-rated skill player on the roster. The El Paso, Texas native received an 89 for speed and an 86 for agility.

Ben Bywater, MLB – 81 overall

BYU’s veteran linebacker returns for his senior season as the highest-rated linebacker. He received an 89 for acceleration.

Chase Roberts, WR – 80 overall

Roberts was a brand ambassador for this video game from BYU with EA Sports. He lands an 80 overall, which features 87 ratings for speed and acceleration.

Jakob Robinson, CB – 80 overall

Robinson’s name is next to the “Ball Hawk” tag in the game. He also has 90+ ratings in speed, agility, and change of direction.

Gerry Bohanon, QB – 79 overall

If EA Sports were naming the starting quarterback for BYU to open the 2024 season, it would be Baylor/USF transfer Gerry Bohanon. Bohanon is the highest-rated quarterback in the group.

Connor Pay, C – 79 overall

The super senior Pay returns for one final season to anchor BYU’s offensive line from the center spot.

John Nelson, DT – 79 overall

BYU senior tackle John Nelson has an 88 rating in strength.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

