BYU Football Unveils New Field Design For 2024 Season

PROVO, Utah— BYU football has a new playing surface at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The authentic grass will be sprayed with a new design.

On Monday, BYU unveiled its new field design for the 2024 season.

BYU football gets an updated midfield logo

BYU will have a royal blue oval and a white stretch Y logo at midfield. Last season, BYU had a white oval and royal blue stretch Y.

BYU posted a mockup of the design on their official X account.

For those that noticed on @EASPORTSCollege … Yes, this will be the logo at midfield. pic.twitter.com/Q8KXRONePg — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) July 16, 2024

The midfield logo unofficially debuted in EA Sports College Football 25. Later, on Monday, BYU confirmed it would be on the playing surface this fall.

Paying tribute to the 100th season

BYU’s endzones are the same as last season, with a royal blue paint that features B-Y-U spelling in block letters. The only addition to those endzones is BYU’s 100th-season logo.

This fall will be BYU’s 100th season. They began playing on the gridiron in 1922.

BYU’s previous playing surface caused excessive slipping late in the season. In the home games against Iowa State and Oklahoma, BYU players had problems staying upright.

New playing surface

During the Senior Day matchup against Oklahoma, it was a large talking point during the ESPN broadcast for analyst Louis Riddick.

The BYU football team didn’t have access to LES during spring practices. It’s the first time since 2011 that BYU has installed a new playing surface inside LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Along with a new playing surface, LaVell Edwards Stadium will also have new LED lights that change color to enhance the game-day experience.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper