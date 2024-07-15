Breaking News:
Trump announces VP running mate
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Unveils New Field Design For 2024 Season

Jul 15, 2024, 8:23 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah— BYU football has a new playing surface at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The authentic grass will be sprayed with a new design.

On Monday, BYU unveiled its new field design for the 2024 season.

BYU football gets an updated midfield logo

BYU will have a royal blue oval and a white stretch Y logo at midfield. Last season, BYU had a white oval and royal blue stretch Y.

BYU posted a mockup of the design on their official X account.

The midfield logo unofficially debuted in EA Sports College Football 25. Later, on Monday, BYU confirmed it would be on the playing surface this fall.

Paying tribute to the 100th season

BYU’s endzones are the same as last season, with a royal blue paint that features B-Y-U spelling in block letters. The only addition to those endzones is BYU’s 100th-season logo.

This fall will be BYU’s 100th season. They began playing on the gridiron in 1922.

BYU’s previous playing surface caused excessive slipping late in the season. In the home games against Iowa State and Oklahoma, BYU players had problems staying upright.

New playing surface

During the Senior Day matchup against Oklahoma, it was a large talking point during the ESPN broadcast for analyst Louis Riddick.

The BYU football team didn’t have access to LES during spring practices. It’s the first time since 2011 that BYU has installed a new playing surface inside LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Along with a new playing surface, LaVell Edwards Stadium will also have new LED lights that change color to enhance the game-day experience.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

10 Highest-Rated BYU Players On College Football 25

BYU's highest-rated players in the EA Sports College Football 25 video game.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

MLB Draft Day Three Could See Many With Beehive State Ties Selected

Unlike the NBA draft, the later rounds of the Major League Baseball draft always present opportunities for clubs to strike gold.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jerrod Calhoun To Lead Utah State Basketball On European Tour

First-year head coach Jerrod Calhoun and the Aggies will play teams from across Europe on a tour that spans August 9-19.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dale Murphy: Utah Is ‘Closer’ To Getting MLB Expansion Franchise

Former MLB star and Big League Utah supporter Dale Murphy joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about baseball coming to Utah.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Star Chicho Arango To Serve Four-Game Suspension

RSL forward Chicho Arango will serve a four-game suspension for violating the MLS Anti-Harassment Policy, the club announced on Monday.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Gears Up For Fall Camp, 2024 Season In Big 12

Fall camp kicks off for Utah football on Monday, July 29 which will also begin media availability for the Utes.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

BYU Football Unveils New Field Design For 2024 Season