Breaking News:
Trump announces VP running mate
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Community mourns loss of Judge Memorial athlete following West Valley shooting

Jul 15, 2024, 9:38 PM | Updated: 9:55 pm

Community members gathered on Monday to memorialize the teen killed in a West Valley shooting. (KSL...

Community members gathered on Monday to memorialize the teen killed in a West Valley shooting. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Friends and family of a Judge Memorial High School student are mourning the loss of the 17-year-old after he was shot and killed this weekend.

West Valley City police are investigating a shooting death from the weekend that happened in the Winco Foods parking lot at 5600 West late Sunday night.


The department said a 17-year old was shot while sitting in the back seat of a car, with life-threatening injuries which he succumbed to in the hospital. Officers did not confirm the victim is Deng at the time of publishing.

School officials say Nuer Deng would be a senior and lit up the halls with his smile.

In a somber prayer service held by the high school, hundreds of community members showed up to show support for Deng and his family.

School officials say that they will focus on the young man who made everyone around him smile while police investigate the shooting.

Pictures provided by the school Monday night show Nuer Deng with what they called a “mega-watt smile.” He was on the school’s basketball team, and faculty members say he was a great student, a good kid, and a friend to all.

School officials say Deng’s family has a long history with Judge Memorial and Nuer had been a student at Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary before he came to Judge Memorial.

Community members said his smile lit up the halls, and he made everyone’s day better with his kindness.

“He was a remarkable young man. He’s just this vibrant spirit. he would light up a room with his smile,” Derek Jensen, communications director for Judge Memorial said.

In a statement on X released Monday, Judge basketball coach Sanjin Kolovrat said “Our Judge basketball family is saddened to share the news that one of our amazing young men, Nuer Deng, passed away earlier this morning. As his coach, I saw the values that made him a good basketball player and an even better man. Always smiling, always willing to make & take jokes. I will miss you Nuer & I love you forever.”

The family has set up a *GoFundMe to help pay for funeral services.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Department of Public Safety says the threats against state leaders is on the increase. (KSL TV)...

Darby Sparks

As Utah political threats rise, security measures becoming tighter, says DPS

The Department of Public Safety says threats in 2024 have already been high. Given the attempted assassination of a former president over the weekend, they say security measures could become even more rigid for political events locally.

1 hour ago

Judge's gavel...

Mark Jones

Utah man sentenced in smartphone scheme that defrauded investors out of $10 million

A 60-year-old Utah man was sentenced in federal court on Monday to 29 months in jail after he admitted to defrauding hundreds of investors out of $10 million in his smartphone company — SAYGUS.

2 hours ago

Investigators say negligence with fireworks resulted in a devastating fire in Layton that destroyed...

Shara Park

Negligent use of fireworks to blame for Layton fire that destroyed a home and vehicles

Investigators say negligence with fireworks resulted in a devastating fire in Layton that destroyed a family’s home, cars, and primary source of income.

3 hours ago

Chris Burbank, who guided Salt Lake City Police Department from 2006 to 2015, told KSL TV security ...

Andrew Adams

Security in spotlight as Republican National Convention kicks off in Milwaukee

A former police chief said Monday the level and amount of security at the Republican National Convention would likely receive new discussion following the assassination attempt that wounded former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

3 hours ago

Utah delegates at the RNC say they're inspired by Trump and motivated to participate after the atte...

Brianna Chavez

Utah delegates motivated to participate at RNC after attempted assassination of Trump

Utah delegates at the RNC say they're inspired by Trump and motivated to participate after the attempted assassination just days prior to the convention.

4 hours ago

Rent prices are seeing a decrease after several years of astronomical increase. Although, an expert...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah rental market softens, but for how long?

Utah's rental market is seeing a decrease in prices after years of astronomical increase. Experts say the trend will likely not last forever.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Community mourns loss of Judge Memorial athlete following West Valley shooting