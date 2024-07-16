SALT LAKE CITY — Friends and family of a Judge Memorial High School student are mourning the loss of the 17-year-old after he was shot and killed this weekend.

West Valley City police are investigating a shooting death from the weekend that happened in the Winco Foods parking lot at 5600 West late Sunday night.



The department said a 17-year old was shot while sitting in the back seat of a car, with life-threatening injuries which he succumbed to in the hospital. Officers did not confirm the victim is Deng at the time of publishing.

School officials say Nuer Deng would be a senior and lit up the halls with his smile.

In a somber prayer service held by the high school, hundreds of community members showed up to show support for Deng and his family.

School officials say that they will focus on the young man who made everyone around him smile while police investigate the shooting.

Pictures provided by the school Monday night show Nuer Deng with what they called a “mega-watt smile.” He was on the school’s basketball team, and faculty members say he was a great student, a good kid, and a friend to all.

School officials say Deng’s family has a long history with Judge Memorial and Nuer had been a student at Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary before he came to Judge Memorial.

Community members said his smile lit up the halls, and he made everyone’s day better with his kindness.

“He was a remarkable young man. He’s just this vibrant spirit. he would light up a room with his smile,” Derek Jensen, communications director for Judge Memorial said.

In a statement on X released Monday, Judge basketball coach Sanjin Kolovrat said “Our Judge basketball family is saddened to share the news that one of our amazing young men, Nuer Deng, passed away earlier this morning. As his coach, I saw the values that made him a good basketball player and an even better man. Always smiling, always willing to make & take jokes. I will miss you Nuer & I love you forever.”

The family has set up a *GoFundMe to help pay for funeral services.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.