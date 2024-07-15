Kings Embarrass Jazz In Second Vegas Summer League Game

SALT LAKE CITY – For Utah Jazz fans hoping to see the team make a run at Cooper Flagg in next year’s NBA Draft, Monday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings was a welcome sign.

For everyone else, it was a slog.

Sacramento drubbed the shorthanded Jazz 82-70 as the team’s youngsters, many of whom are expected to log regular season minutes struggled against the Kings Summer League roster.

Jazz Youngsters Take Step Back Against Kings

Playing without Keyonte George, Walker Kessler, Brice Sensabaugh, and Kenneth Lofton Jr., the Jazz first and second-year players struggled with a more aggressive Kings roster.

Isaiah Collier who had recorded just five turnovers in four appearances before Monday’s outing had seven turnovers by halftime as the Jazz failed to get into their offensive sets with him running the show.

The USC product finished the game with nine points, three assists, and six rebounds in 28 minutes.

Cody Williams, the Jazz’s tenth overall pick took a step back after Saturday’s 21-point outing recording just 14 points, two rebounds, and one assist on 6-11 shooting including 0-3 from three.

Williams was still the Jazz’s leading scorer as his athleticism and offensive upside were on full display, though most of his statistical production came with the game well out of hand.

After a quiet first half, Kyle Filipowski had his best game in a Jazz uniform scoring 13 points, grabbing five rebounds, and dishing out two assists. The Duke center knocked down his first Summer League three and dunked twice in 23 minutes, but missed four of his eight free throws.

While Collier, Williams, and Filipowksi all found their rhythm in the second half, second-year forward Taylor Hendricks never found his groove against the Kings.

Hendricks scored three points, snared five rebounds, and dished out two assists but missed all six of his field goal attempts including three three-pointers.

Last year’s number nine overall pick has yet to show significant growth on the offensive end and struggles with the ball in his hands.

Remaining Jazz Vegas Summer League Schedule

Wed: 7/17 vs. Toronto Raptors 3:00 MDT ESPN2

Thu: 7/18 vs. Los Angeles Clippers 8:00 MDT NBATV

