Two injured in rollover crash on I-15 in Box Elder County

PERRY, Box Elder County — Two people were seriously hurt after an SUV rolled off Interstate 15 in northern Utah early Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Bishop with the Utah Highway Patrol said the SUV was traveling north near Perry when it suddenly slowed and was struck from behind by another vehicle.

The SUV went off the road to the right and rolled. Bishop said a man and a woman were ejected from the SUV.

The woman was seriously injured while the man was in critical condition. Both were airlifted to area hospitals for treatment.

Bishop said neither person was wearing a seat belt.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated.