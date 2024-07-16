Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

4-year-old discovered gun, accidentally shot sibling, police say

Jul 16, 2024, 7:58 AM | Updated: 7:58 am

Tooele County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting involving a 4-year-old who found a lo...

Tooele County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting involving a 4-year-old who found a loaded gun and accidentally shot a sibling in the foot. Tooele County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting involving a 4-year-old who found a loaded gun and accidentally shot a sibling in the foot. (Jeffrey Dahdah, KSL TV)

(Jeffrey Dahdah, KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

STOCKTON, Tooele County — Police are investigating an accidental shooting in a Tooele County home involving a 4-year-old who found a loaded gun.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on June 24 at a Stockton residence. They arrived to find a “younger child” had been shot and had suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening, the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday. The child was treated at a local hospital and released later that day.

Police say a 4-year-old child in the home had found a loaded firearm in the basement.

“While the child was touching the firearm, it discharged causing a projectile to pass through the ceiling of the basement and through the floor of the main level and into a sibling’s foot on the main level of the home,” according to a search warrant affidavit filed in 3rd District Court.

As of Monday, no criminal charges had been filed. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still “active.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Two people were hurt when this SUV rolled off I-15 near Perry on July 16, 2024. (Utah Highway Patro...

Josh Ellis

Two injured in rollover crash on I-15 in Box Elder County

Two people were seriously hurt after an SUV rolled off Interstate 15 in northern Utah early Tuesday morning.

1 hour ago

Power companies are not immune from the pressures of inflation and for us, that means we must pay m...

Matt Gephardt

How to save when higher energy costs have a third of Americans paying their power bills on credit

Power companies are not immune from the pressures of inflation and for us, that means we must pay more to keep our homes livable in these sweltering summer days. And those rising energy costs also trickle down onto us in other ways, i.e. an uptick in the cost of groceries as stores also have to pay more to keep the building cool.

9 hours ago

A woman is dead and her parents in critical condition after temperatures crossed a deadly threshold...

Kiersten Nunez

Young woman dies, parents critical after deadly hike in Snow Canyon

A deadly weekend for hikers in Utah has left three people dead in less than 48 hours, including a father and daughter in Canyonlands.

10 hours ago

Community members gathered on Monday to memorialize the teen killed in a West Valley shooting. (KSL...

Debbie Worthen

Community mourns loss of Judge Memorial athlete following West Valley shooting

Friends and family of a Judge Memorial high school student are mourning the loss of the 17-year-old after he was shot and killed this weekend.

10 hours ago

Department of Public Safety says the threats against state leaders is on the increase. (KSL TV)...

Darby Sparks

As Utah political threats rise, security measures becoming tighter, says DPS

The Department of Public Safety says threats in 2024 have already been high. Given the attempted assassination of a former president over the weekend, they say security measures could become even more rigid for political events locally.

11 hours ago

Judge's gavel...

Mark Jones

Utah man sentenced in smartphone scheme that defrauded investors out of $10 million

A 60-year-old Utah man was sentenced in federal court on Monday to 29 months in jail after he admitted to defrauding hundreds of investors out of $10 million in his smartphone company — SAYGUS.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

4-year-old discovered gun, accidentally shot sibling, police say