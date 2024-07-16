Breaking News:
Ingrid Andress says she’s checking into rehab after viral national anthem performance: ‘I was drunk last night’

Jul 16, 2024, 9:56 AM | Updated: 12:11 pm

Ingrid Andress sings the national anthem prior to the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on July 15 in Arlington, Texas.

Ingrid Andress sings the national anthem prior to the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on July 15 in Arlington, Texas. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LISA RESPERS FRANCE


KSLTV.com

Country music artist Ingrid Andress says she was intoxicated during her much-criticized performance of the national anthem on Monday at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby and will be seeking treatment.

On Tuesday, Andress posted a statement on her verified social media account writing, “I’m not going to bulls**t y’all, I was drunk last night.”

“I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need,” she wrote. “That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans and this country I love so much for that rendition.”

She ended the note by saying she would “let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun.”

Like Roseanne Barr’s performance at a 1990 San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds game and Fergie at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, people have had a great deal to say about Andress’s rendition.

Here’s more about the singer:

Reality TV

Andress had her first brush with fame when she performed in the second season of the NBC a capella singing competition “The Sing-Off” as a part of the group known as Pitch Slapped in 2010. The group was eliminated early on, but Andress returned to the show the next season as part of the group Delilah.

That season of the series was famously won by the group Pentatonix.

She’s now a country singer

Andress debuted her first album, “Lady Like,” in 2020. It reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart. A year prior, her single “More Hearts Than Mine” hit the Billboard Hot 100.

She landed back on that chart in 2021, thanks to the single “Wishful Drinking” with Sam Hunt.

Grammy nominations

Andress was nominated for the best new artist Grammy in 2021, though she ultimately lost to rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

“Lady Like” was also nominated for best country album, while her song “More Hearts Than Mine” was nominated for best country song.

Two years later, “Wishful Drinking” scored a best country duo/group performance Grammy nomination.

Latest work

Her most recent album, “Good Person,” released in 2022.

Andress shared on social media this week that she is “so stoked” to announce her new single “Colorado 9” releases next week.

She also announced “two very special shows, one in Nashville, this Wednesday, July 17th, at Row One, and one in Denver on Wednesday, July 24th, at Globe Hall.”

It is unclear if the shows will proceed as planned. CNN has reached out to Andress’ representatives.

“Thank you for being here for me even though I’ve been living under a rock,” Andress wrote. “Y’all are the best and I can’t wait to see you at my shows (stay tuned for more show announcements soon).”

This story has been updated with additional information.

