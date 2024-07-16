Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Jack Black’s band cancels tour after backlash to bandmate’s comment on Trump assassination attempt

Jul 16, 2024, 10:41 AM

Jack Black’s comedy rock band Tenacious D, seen here in September 2023 sparks outrage and had a s...

Jack Black’s comedy rock band Tenacious D, seen here in September 2023 sparks outrage and had a show in Australia postponed after band member Kyle Gass made an apparent joke about the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump. (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

(Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JACK GUY, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)Jack Black’s comedy rock band Tenacious D has canceled its remaining tour dates after band member Kyle Gass sparked a backlash with an apparent joke about Saturday’s assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump.

Footage posted on social media from the band’s concert in Sydney on Sunday showed Black presenting Gass with a birthday cake onstage and telling him to “make a wish.”

Gass responded: “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

The exchange prompted a call from one Australian lawmaker for the band to be deported from the country.

In a statement to CNN on Tuesday, Black said he was “blindsided by what was said at the show.”

“I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form,” he added. “After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Gass apologized for the comment in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.

“The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone,” wrote Gass.

“What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

Gass has since been dropped by his Hollywood talent representative. His agent, Michael Greene of Greene Talent, told CNN that he has parted ways with Gass, but he did not provide additional comment.

Band members Black and Gass had been due to play in the city of Newcastle, New South Wales, on Tuesday, but promoter Frontier Touring announced that the show had been “postponed” in an Instagram post earlier on Tuesday.

Tenacious D was scheduled to perform in Brisbane on Thursday, before heading to Melbourne and Adelaide, and then onto New Zealand and the US.

Backlash

While some commenters interpreted the exchange as a joke, Australian senator Ralph Babet said that the pair “should be immediately removed from the country” in a statement posted on X.

“To advocate and or wish for the assassination of a President is egregious, disgusting, filthy, evil, and not acceptable in any way, shape or form,” said Babet. “This was not a joke, he was deadly serious when he wished for the death of the President.”

“I call on the prime minister Anthony Albanese to join me in denouncing Tenacious D, Jack Black and band member Kyle Gass, and I call on the immigration minister Andrew Giles to revoke their visas and deport them immediately,” Babet said on Tuesday.

“Anything less than a deportation is an endorsement of the shooting and the attempted assassination of Donald J Trump,” he said.

Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands also criticized the band.

“I will not be participating in any future Tenacious D interviews,” he said. Tenacious D have previously appeared on the Kyle & Jackie O “In the Morning” show on KIIS radio.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden condemned political violence in the wake of the shooting.

“There is no place in America for this kind of violence – it’s sick, it’s sick, it’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country,” Biden told reporters.

“We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.”

This story has been updated.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister contributed to this story.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Ingrid Andress sings the national anthem prior to the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on July 15 in Ar...

Lisa Respers France

Ingrid Andress says she’s checking into rehab after viral national anthem performance: ‘I was drunk last night’

Yet another performer has learned that singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” is not easy.

2 hours ago

Nicolas Cage arrives at the premiere of "Longlegs" at the Egyptian Theatre on Monday, July 8, 2024,...

Lindsay Bahr, The Associated Press

‘Despicable Me 4’ reigns at box office, while ‘Longlegs’ gets impressive start

Gru and the minions celebrated a second week in first place at the North American box office this weekend, while a small horror movie called “Longlegs” upset the starry $100 million "Fly Me to the Moon."

2 days ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, left, greets actor Matthew McConaughey at the 2024 summer meeting of the Nat...

Hannah Schoenbaum and Mead Gruver, Associated Press

Actor Matthew McConaughey tells governors he is still mulling future run for political office

Actor Matthew McConaughey continued to tease he might run for political office to a room full of governors Friday, joshing about drinking his brand of tequila with at least one of them the night before and taking advice from another to be himself if he ever does run.

4 days ago

Shelley Duvall and Robin Williams in "Popeye." (Walt Disney/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock via CNN Ne...

CNN

Shelley Duvall, star of ‘The Shining,’ dead at 75

Shelley Duvall, best known for her roles in “The Shining” and several acclaimed Robert Altman films, has died, according to reports, citing a family spokesperson and her longtime partner.

5 days ago

Ashley and Ryan Smith spoke to KSL TV about their vision and passion to revitalize Salt Lake City. ...

Carole Mikita

Ryan and Ashley Smith have a vision for future of downtown, and believe it’s possible

Ryan and Ashley Smith imagine a revitalized downtown Salt Lake City and they believe it's possible.

7 days ago

husband and wife looking at each other...

Carole Mikita and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Meet the couple trying to revitalize Salt Lake City: Ashley and Ryan Smith

Ryan and Ashley Smith are Utah's new power couple. As owners of the Utah Jazz and the new NHL team, Real Salt Lake, and more, they find themselves in a position of influence.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Jack Black’s band cancels tour after backlash to bandmate’s comment on Trump assassination attempt