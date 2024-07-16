Breaking News:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Getting To Know Utah Football’s 2024 Schedule: Arizona State Sun Devils

Jul 16, 2024, 11:50 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is close to a month away from kicking off their 2024 and inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference.

As we count down the weeks in anticipation of what many believe could be a special year for the Utes, it’s also a good time to take some time to get to know Utah’s opponents.

If you missed our breakdown of Utah’s matchup at home with Arizona, you can check it out here, otherwise, it’s time to dive into game six against another familiar foe in the Arizona State Sun Devils.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Three Things To Know About The Sun Devils Vs. Utah Football

  1. Utah will be coming into Tempe to take on the Sun Devils fresh off of their first BYE of the season while ASU will have hosted what should be another tough matchup in the Kansas Jayhawks the week before. Last season, the Utes notched their largest margin of victory against Arizona State, 55-3, hosting the Sun Devils at RES.
  2. Kenny Dillingham will be entering his second season as the head man in charge of ASU football, taking over after a disastrous few seasons under disgraced head coach Herm Edwards. While a big task to turn around the program, Dillingham and his group showed quick improvement in attitude and “want” in year one despite a losing record that should look even better in year two. Helping the cause is the return of running back Cameron Scattebo who effortlessly became a favorite not only for Sun Devil fans, but college football fans in general.
  3. Utah doesn’t have quite the same history with Arizona State that they do with Arizona, but the Utes and Sun Devils have been matching up since October 7, 1961- a win for Utah, 28-26. Despite some recent successes for the Utes, ASU does lead the series 22-12 with Utah on a four-game win streak.

Mark Your Calendars For Utah Football Vs. Arizona State

  • When: Friday, October 11, 2024
  • Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Arizona
  • Time: 8:30 pm MT
  • Network: ESPN

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kings Embarrass Jazz In Second Vegas Summer League Game

The entire Utah Jazz roster struggled in game two of the Vegas Summer League as they were drubbed by the Sacramento Kings 82-70.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Unveils New Field Design For 2024 Season

A new midfield logo and endzone addition will be part of the new playing surface at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

10 Highest-Rated BYU Players On College Football 25

BYU's highest-rated players in the EA Sports College Football 25 video game.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

MLB Draft Day Three Could See Many With Beehive State Ties Selected

Unlike the NBA draft, the later rounds of the Major League Baseball draft always present opportunities for clubs to strike gold.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jerrod Calhoun To Lead Utah State Basketball On European Tour

First-year head coach Jerrod Calhoun and the Aggies will play teams from across Europe on a tour that spans August 9-19.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dale Murphy: Utah Is ‘Closer’ To Getting MLB Expansion Franchise

Former MLB star and Big League Utah supporter Dale Murphy joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about baseball coming to Utah.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Getting To Know Utah Football’s 2024 Schedule: Arizona State Sun Devils