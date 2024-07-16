Getting To Know Utah Football’s 2024 Schedule: Arizona State Sun Devils

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is close to a month away from kicking off their 2024 and inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference.

As we count down the weeks in anticipation of what many believe could be a special year for the Utes, it’s also a good time to take some time to get to know Utah’s opponents.

If you missed our breakdown of Utah’s matchup at home with Arizona, you can check it out here, otherwise, it’s time to dive into game six against another familiar foe in the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Three Things To Know About The Sun Devils Vs. Utah Football

Utah will be coming into Tempe to take on the Sun Devils fresh off of their first BYE of the season while ASU will have hosted what should be another tough matchup in the Kansas Jayhawks the week before. Last season, the Utes notched their largest margin of victory against Arizona State, 55-3, hosting the Sun Devils at RES. Kenny Dillingham will be entering his second season as the head man in charge of ASU football, taking over after a disastrous few seasons under disgraced head coach Herm Edwards. While a big task to turn around the program, Dillingham and his group showed quick improvement in attitude and “want” in year one despite a losing record that should look even better in year two. Helping the cause is the return of running back Cameron Scattebo who effortlessly became a favorite not only for Sun Devil fans, but college football fans in general. Utah doesn’t have quite the same history with Arizona State that they do with Arizona, but the Utes and Sun Devils have been matching up since October 7, 1961- a win for Utah, 28-26. Despite some recent successes for the Utes, ASU does lead the series 22-12 with Utah on a four-game win streak.

The desert just got hotter 🔥 First look at the new era for Sun Devil Football#ForksUp /// #ActivateTheValley — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) January 30, 2024

When: Friday, October 11, 2024

Friday, October 11, 2024 Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Arizona

Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Arizona Time: 8:30 pm MT

8:30 pm MT Network: ESPN

