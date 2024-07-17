How you can get in on the 2034 Olympic announcement party

SALT LAKE CITY — A highly anticipated announcement by the International Olympic Committee is quickly approaching — one that locals in Utah are hoping will make history for Utah. The celebration includes a huge party in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City.

Where to watch

KSL TV will have a team in Paris, and a team on the ground in Washington Square. Viewers can experience the party live on KSL on your television, at KSLTV.com or on the KSL+ app.

Schedule

The “Celebrate 2034” Olympic party is expected to start at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time (10:30 a.m. in Paris time) in Washington Square Park on July 24.

The IOC is expected to hold its final vote in Paris, as Olympians take in their last moments before the start of the 2024 Summer Games. This means the announcement will be made in Paris time, and therefore the party will be an overnight one for Utahns.

KSL TV will be broadcasting live from Washington Square Park, and big-screen TVs will be brought in to broadcast from the French capital. In Paris, the IOC will be fed live footage of the party in Salt Lake.

All times on the schedule are subject to change.

2:35 a.m. MST — KSL TV’s broadcast begins, Gov. Spencer Cox, Mayor Erin Mendenhall and other bid leaders make their final pitch for the 2034 Games

3:05 a.m. MST — Q&A with Cox, Mendenhall and bid leaders

3:35 a.m. MST — The IOC is expected to make its final vote and announcement

4 a.m. MST — Cauldron lighting at the University of Utah (broadcasted in Washington Square)

5 a.m. MST — Drone show over Washington Square

5:30 a.m. MST — Cox, Mendenhall speak from Paris

6:30 a.m. MST — Salt Lake City delegation press conference

8 a.m. MST — IOC press conference

9 a.m. MST — Days of ’47 Parade

11 a.m. MST — The Celebrate 2034 party continues until approximately 1 p.m.

“I want to hear all your cheers from Washington Square in Paris on July 24, when they vote yes,” Mendenhall said to a crowd gathered there on July 8. “We’re going to need several thousand of you.”

Mendenhall promised food trucks and caffeine to help party-goers stay awake, and suggested they come in their pajamas — preferably red, white and blue ones, she said.

“Party like it’s 2002”

The IOC made an initial statement in November 2023, stating that Salt Lake City was the preferred host for the 2034 Winter Olympic Games, but held out on making it official; that announcement comes early Wednesday morning.

Now, some eight months later, Salt Lake locals are recalling the day in 2002 when the announcement was made that Salt Lake City had been chosen. The day made history and lives on in the memory of thousands.

Because this announcement day is set for July 24, it will coincide with Utah’s Pioneer Day holiday and the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics will follow suit just two days later. Meaning the entire week will be packed with festivities.

Days of ’47 Parade

In the middle of the Olympic party, the Days of ’47 Parade will immediately follow, starting at 9 a.m. The parade route begins on South Temple and State Street, and will then run through 200 East, 900 South and 600 East.

Salt Lake locals have traditionally camped out the night prior to the parade along the parade route.