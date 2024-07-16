Breaking News:
Detroit Tigers Select Utah Utes Closer Micah Ashman In MLB Draft

Jul 16, 2024, 1:23 PM

SALT LAKE CITY— Fourth-year junior reliever Micah Ashman is the second Ute to hear his name called in the 2024 MLB draft, having been selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 11th round.

Detroit selected Utah’s all-time saves leader with the 326 pick in the MLB First-Year Player Draft.

RELATED: Kai Roberts Selected By San Diego Padres In 2024 MLB Draft

A Pac-12 preseason All-Conference selection after notching nine saves as a sophomore, Ashman was rated the No. 23 prospect in the conference by D1Baseball.com.

The Sandy, Utah native made 24 appearances as a junior, finishing with a career-high 11 saves. Ashman set the Ute’s all-time career saves at 20. He ended his junior season with a 1-4 record and 3.08 ERA, striking out 26 batters and walking only three.

RELATED: Janzen Keisel Becomes First Utahn Selected In 2024 MLB Draft

About Micah Ashman

Listed at 6’7 and 195 pounds, the former Jordan High Beetdigger joined the Utes before the 2022 season. Ashman won a baseball state championship during his freshman year and played in the basketball state finals as a sophomore.

“Micah is a dog,” senior centerfielder and former high school basketball foe Kai Roberts said of his teammate. “I love seeing him have the success that he’s having this year. When he comes into the game, everybody’s on the top step to watch him pitch. ”

In his first campaign with the Utes, the lanky lefthander went 2-1 with a 3.29 ERA in 27.1 innings. His 25 appearances (two starts) were the second-most on the team, and his eight games finished was the third-highest mark on the team.

After nailing down the closer’s job heading into his sophomore season, Ashman proved head coach Gary Henderson prophetic. Ashman earned Pac-12 All-Conference honors and was named to the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch list. The Sandy, Utah native finished the year with nine saves, the most for a Ute since 2016, and was second in the Pac-12.

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Locals in MLB here.

